Usher Reveals Son Naviyd Stole His Phone To DM PinkPantheress

Usher might be riding high on the success of his recent album and a stellar Super Bowl performance, but fatherhood recently threw him a curveball. The R&B star took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious (and slightly concerning) story about his 15-year-old son, Naviyd.

The incident occurred on April 24, when Usher posted a "quick story time" on Instagram, revealing that his son had used his father's phone to reach out to his "favorite artist," British singer PinkPantheress. Usher, who is 45 years old, was stunned to discover that his son had been using his account to send messages to someone with a profile picture of a character from the popular animated series Powerpuff Girls.

Usher's son makes a daring move to connect with his favorite artist

Usher recently shared a funny story on his Instagram Story about his 15-year-old son, Naviyd. Apparently, Naviyd took his dad's phone without permission with a specific goal in mind: to contact his favorite musician, PinkPantheress.

The incident became public when the Good Good singer shared screenshots of the conversation between his son and PinkPantheress, a 23-year-old British singer, on his Instagram story. Naviyd's messages showed just how much of a fan he is, and he didn't hesitate to mention who his father was.

Screenshots shared by Usher showed a message from Naviyd to PinkPantheress that read, "Hello this is Usher's son Naviyd I'm you (sic) true biggest fan. Please follow me back." The message even included emojis expressing sadness and hope. Naviyd apparently tried to impress PinkPantheress by adding, "I put him on to masterpieces."

PinkPantheress, seemingly amused by the situation, replied with laughter, writing, "hahahahahaa, this is wild!" Naviyd, clearly surprised by the response, wrote back, "OMG I DIDN'T THING U WERE GONNA [ANSWER]."

Usher's son got the chance to meet PinkPantheress

When Usher found out that his son, Naviyd, had used his phone to text PinkPantheress without permission, he realized the gravity of the situation. Despite the unapproved communication, Usher took it in stride and apologized to PinkPantheress, acknowledging that his son was a super fan. In response, PinkPantheress kindly suggested that Naviyd come to her next show, where he could meet her in person. Usher noted that Naviyd took up the offer, and they even took a photo together.

"I'm so sorry ... my son is a super fan," the "U Got It Bad" singer wrote. "Don't apologise!" she responded. "I'd love to host y'all at the next show."

However, Usher emphasized the lesson he learned from this incident. While he appreciated his son's passion and drive, he acknowledged that his trust had been broken. He also noted that he would now be more cautious with his phone.

He expressed his parental takeaway, stating, "This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him movin' on something he was passionate about. Yes… he violated my trust in the process and for that, I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better. Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin' it happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen. #HustleHard."

