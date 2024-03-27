Resurfaced Interview Shows Usher Mentioning 'Curious Things' Happening At Diddy’s NY Mansion As A Teen

Disclaimer: The following article mentions sexual abuse, explicit content, and more. Reader discretion is advised.

Usher sheds more light on the Diddy matter. The recently married singer had revealed details about his brief stay at the Diddy mansion in a 2016 interview. It all started when the 45-year-old was a teen, just 14 years old. He was asked to live at Diddy’s New York City mansion and the Yeah! singer believes that strange things happened there. What did Usher reveal in 2016 and how is it relevant to the Diddy matter? Find out.

Was Usher sent to live with Diddy?

Usher spent a year there, as he revealed to Howard Stern in a now resurfaced interview from 2016. Usher claims to have seen “very curious things taking place”. He then asks the host, “Do you understand what that’s like?” Stern then casually responded saying that his expected answer was, “the place was filled with chicks and orgying nonstop, right?” But the Hey Daddy singer denied those claims saying “Not really”. He then added, “I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.”

Usher then said, “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” with a burst of laughter that sources and media outlets claim during the time he spent at the Diddy mansion as a teen. This mansion where Usher stayed, was called a Puffy Flavor Camp. When the interviewer asked whether Usher would send his children to such a camp, the singer-dancer said “Hell no!” As per Usher, in the 2016 interview, the My Boo singer called Diddy “like a brother”.

What is the Diddy matter all about?

Usher’s nearly 8-year-old interview resurfacing shows how the Diddy matter is catching pace. American rapper Diddy’s properties in LA and Miami were under the purview of Federal agents and were raided amidst a “sex trafficking” operation on March 25, 2024. This has been reported by The New York Post.

These raids came about after nearly four lawsuits were filed against Diddy, on grounds of assault and human trafficking, all denied. In February, 2024, the 54-year-old Diddy was sued by his former male employee Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, on grounds of sexual assault while working together on the 2023 hit album-The Love Album: Off the Grid. Jones claimed that this abuse was repetitive between September 2022 and November 2023. This has been reported by TMZ.

Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley has already stated that Lil Rod is a “liar” and is “shamelessly” seeking money with a $30 Million lawsuit, as per NY Post. But the Last Night singer was accused in other lawsuits by women charging him for sexual assault. Diddy’s spokesperson called the allegations as “fabricated” and all a way for a “money grab”. This has been reported by the NY Post.

As we wait to see what unfolds in the Diddy matter, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

