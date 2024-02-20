Who Are James Brown's Daughters? All About Deanna-Yamma Brown As They Say There Would Be No MJ Or Usher Without Their Dad

James Brown's daughters, Deanna and Yamma Brown revealed that their father was why the music industry is soaring to new heights. Ahead of A&E's new series based on the musician, the Brown sisters claimed that the Godfather of Soul majorly influenced pop icons Michael Jackson and Usher. They said to People's Magazine, "He felt God had a calling on his life. Music really was his purpose."

Brown's series, James Brown: Say It Loud, will showcase the struggles of being the legend he was after fighting poverty and all the challenges that came his way. The series will be a compilation of interviews, unseen performances, and clips from his personal life.

Who are James Brown's daughters?

Deanna Brown is a radio presenter as well as an entrepreneur who has a keen interest in music, just like her father. Brown learned music from her father, James Brown, while working her own jobs. Soon, the elder daughter of Brown took over the position of executive vice president at the James Brown Enterprise.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the radio personality honored her father by saying, "I was able to travel around the world with Dad, work under him, and watch him before he got to the stage. And seeing a man who went as far as seventh grade be able to do what he did—I mean, he's a conglomerate. But just think of where he came from and to have the acumen like you speak of, with no education."

The second daughter of Brown, Yamma, followed in her father's footsteps to become a singer. The younger Brown released a few songs in the early 2000s and then switched to humanitarian work at the James Brown Foundation.

James Brown's early life

Hailing from a poor background, James Brown had an attraction towards a performing career. He dropped out of school at the age of 13 and started dancing in order to earn money. Brown was also from an abusive household, which entered the performer's life later on to disrupt his career. The artist's life and more can be explored in the series James Brown: Say It Loud, which premiered on Monday, February 19th.

