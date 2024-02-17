QUIZ: How well do you know Usher? Answer and find out if you are a superfan of the R&B superstar!

Considered to be an influential figure in the contemporary R&B and pop music scene, Usher is undoubtedly one of the most globally recognized and beloved singer-songwriters today. From releasing his self-titled debut album at the age of 16 to becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the multi-Grammy winner has been part of a memorable journey.

More recently, Usher made the news for headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, just two days after the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home. The singer also made headlines after he tied the knot with longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea shortly after his Super Bowl performance.

In order to celebrate his latest professional and personal milestones, we created a quiz to revisit Usher’s remarkable two-decade long journey in the music industry. Therefore, if you think you are an Usher superfan, hop on the fun ride and answer some interesting trivia questions about the musician’s life and career below!

Usher Trivia Question and Answers

