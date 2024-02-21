What Did Usher Say About Viral Alicia Keys Back Hug At Super Bowl? DEETS

The newly married Usher, is not away from the news anytime soon. While the Ruin singer was enjoying being a newlywed, his Super Bowl performance already surrounded controversies. The 45-year-old singer had performed an old piece with co-singer Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show. Fans initially trolled Alicia for messing up her part and her husband Swizz Beatz had commented on that. Now fans are commenting on the back hug that Usher and Alicia shared on screen. What did the duo have to say about this entire matter? Take a look.

What was Usher’s reaction to the viral Alicia Keys Super Bowl back hug?

The duo had a hit named My Boo that came out in 2004. Reliving the same after two decades was a nostalgia for the artists. Such a moment just came about on stage as the duo had lots of fun while performing this piece live. In the Breakfast CLub radio show on February 19, 2024, Usher told host Charlamagne Tha God how Swizz Beatz-Alicia’s husband and he laughed the matter away. Usher said, “Absolutely, we laughed about it.” The Confessions singer also went on to add, “It’s crazy how people think.” The ‘A’ singer also mentioned, “It’s all about how you present things, man, it’s all about love.” This fiery duet of the two, was “literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago and we celebrate it because of the legacy of it,” the interview continued. Usher strongly believes that their performance was no disrespect towards anyone.

What did Swizz Beatz say about wife Alicia Keys’ performance?

The doting husband took to Instagram after everyone backlashes at Alicia’s performance at Super Bowl. He put a post on Instagram saying, “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!” It is interesting to see how three major events happened together-Usher being married to Jennifer Goicoechea, Alicia Keys’ backlash and Swizz Beatz commentary and Usher commenting on the back hug-all related to Super Bowl 2024! While we anticipate what Super Bowl 2025 has to offer, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

