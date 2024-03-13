NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Thee Stallion To Victoria Mońet; Here's The Full Winner's List From Night 1

The NAACP Image Awards commenced on Monday, handing over the title virtually to the celebrities under the Best Album categories. While Victoria Mońet claimed the most nominations in the recording category, Usher was right behind her with five nominations. The Color Purple, too, claimed 16 nods while winning its first in the category of Outstanding Track or Compilation Album. Khloe Thomas, the night's host, addressed the ceremony. The list of winners also included Meghan Thee Stallion, Halley Bailey, and H.E.R. among others. Have a look at the complete list of winners who had early access to the awards.

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Creed III: The Soundtrack – Michael B. Jordan, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, Frank Brim (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack) – Swizz Beatz & Avery Chambliss (Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment)

Metro Boomin Presents Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition) – Metro Boomin (Republic Records)

Winner: The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers (WaterTower Music/Gamma)

The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Alan Menken, Mike Higham and Lin–Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding International Song

Amapiano – Asake feat. Olamide (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

City Boys – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Winner: Me & U – Tems (RCA Records/Since '93)

People – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK/5K Records)

Unavailable – Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Yours – Kierra Sheard (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

Winner: Father's Day – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr. (Rock City/Black Smoke)

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music (Insignia & TRIBL Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

All Things – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

Winner: All Yours – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

In The Room – Maverick City Music (TRIBL Records)

It's Working – Todd Dulaney (DulaneyLand / MNRK)

JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Winner: Brand New Life – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Nonesuch Records)

Who Are You When No One is Watching? – Braxton Cook (Nettwerk Music Group)

Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin (Whirlwind Recordings)

Truth Be Told – Angie Wells (Cafe Pacific Records)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

All My Life – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (Alamo Records)

Blue Eyes – Vic Mensa (Roc Nation Records, LLC)

Winner: Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion (Atlantic/Warner Bros/Mattel and 10K Projects/Capitol Records)

Palisades, CA – Larry June & The Alchemist (The Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE)

Sittin' On Top of the World – Burna Boy & 21 Savage (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Winner: Ciara feat. Chris Brown – How We Roll (Beauty Marks Entertainment)

Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – ICU Remix (Def Jam Recordings)

Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – Creed III: Soundtrack (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – God Is Good (Timeless Music Group/Roc Nation Records, LLC)

Voices of Fire – Joy (Unspeakable) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Burna Boy & 21 Savage – Sittin' On Top of the World (Atlantic Records)

Winner: Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – Sensational (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Lil Durk & J. Cole – All My Life (Alamo Records)

Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker – Good Good (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Day – Smoke (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Album

Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records)

For All The Dogs – Drake (OVO/Republic Records)

I Told Them… – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Winner: Jaguar II – Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

Outstanding New Artist

FLO (Uptown Records / Republic Records)

Jordan Ward (Artium/Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

October London (Death Row Records)

Winner: Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Jon Batiste (Verve Records)

Winner: Usher (Mega/Gamma)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Winner: H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

Tems (RCA Records/Since '93)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström (William Morrow)

Winner: Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperCollins Publisher)

House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)

Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride (Penguin Random House, Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America – Michael Harriot (HarperCollins Publisher)

BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware (HarperCollins Publisher)

Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese (Abrams Books)

The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter Foreword by Dani Gurira (Chronicle Books)

Winner: The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts – Maya Moore Irons (Andscape Books)

Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds – Rich Paul (Penguin Random House)

Nothing Is Missing – Nicole Walters (Simon & Schuster)

Winner: Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford (Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins)

Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes – Stephen A. Smith (Gallery Books/13A)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu (Grove Atlantic)

Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote (Zando / SJP Lit)

Winner: Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah (Ballantine Books)

The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz (Mariner Books)

The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor (William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right – John Lewis (Avery)

Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life's Big and Small Moments – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov (Clarkson Potter)

Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht (Clarkson Potter)

Winner:Historically Black Phrases: From I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends to Who All Gon Be There? – Jarett Hill, Tre'vell Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

Livable Luxe – Brigette Romanek (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Above Ground – Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

So to Speak – Terrance Hayes (Penguin Books)

Winner: Suddenly We – Evie Shockley (Wesleyan University Press)

The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey (Alfred A. Knopf)

Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Winner: CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt (St. Martin's Press)

How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee – Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison (Candlewick Press)

I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots – Lid'ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

Is This Love? – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley (Chronicle Books)

Like Lava In My Veins – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans – Isi Hendrix (HarperCollins – Imprint: Balzer + Bray)

Eb & Flow – Kelly J. Baptist (Crown Books for Young Readers)

Winner: Everyone's Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni (HarperCollins – Imprint: Balzer + Bray)

Fatima Tate Takes the Cake – Khadijah VanBrakle (Holiday House)

Friday I'm in Love – Camryn Garrett (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Graphic Novel

Curlfriends: New in Town – Sharee Miller (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane (Fantagraphics)

Queenie: Godmother of Harlem – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba (Abrams Books)

Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill (Ten Speed Graphic)

Winner: The Talk – Darrin Bell (Henry Holt & Company)

