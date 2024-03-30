'Hear The Truth': Tori Spelling To Address 'Misconceptions' About Life in New misSPELLING Podcast Amid Divorce With Dean McDermott

The divorce recently filed by Tori Spelling has become the talk of the town. However, the actress has come forth with another piece of news that could become the only thing everyone talks about.

The Save By The Bell actress is now coming up with her own podcast on iHeartRadio. Get to know the details of this podcast, as the actress is about to come forth with a blast.

Tori Spelling and her podcast

Recently a teaser had debuted that spoke of the iHeartRadio podcast. The narrator could be heard speaking in cryptic lines and slowly revealing about the host of the podcast who will be the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Tori Spelling herself.

The 50-year-old actress promises to address each and every rumor that speaks of her personal life.

Listeners of this podcast were surprised as they heard the introductory lines of this podcast, which is being called misSPELLING.

"Who is the real woman behind the notorious Tori Spelling headlines?" the voice of the narrator was heard saying.

Further talking about the actress from Scary Movie 2, the narrator was heard, "Is the mother of five living in a Beverly Hills manor or in an RV? Is she Donna Martin or is she a down and out divorcee?"

The teaser then went on to say, "For someone who grew up with Hollywood mogul Aaron Spelling, was she daddy's little girl, or is she her father's daughter?"

The one listening to the podcast’s teaser could hear lines that stated, "In a town where lines are blurred," the actress is now coming to "clear the air" and speak of “the missteps, the mistakes, and the misconceptions."

Introducing the name of the podcast, the narrator is heard "misSPELLING is ready to reveal what's real and what's fake and she strips down her Hollywood persona."

Just as intriguing as the previous lines were, the listeners were as if struck to hear the concluding statement, "If you think the rumors are shocking, just wait till you hear the truth. Because when a woman has nothing to lose, she has everything to gain."

Tori Spelling files for a divorce

The news about the actress from A Friend To Die For’s filing for a divorce broke out on Friday. Citing irreconcilable differences, Tori Spelling went on and approached the court to get legally separated from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

As per PEOPLE, the court document suggests that the official date of separation of the couple was 17 June 2023.

As per the website, the actress has even asked for sole physical custody of all of their five children. Spelling and McDermott were married for a long period of time, during which they welcomed five beautiful kids named Liam Aaron McDermott, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean.

