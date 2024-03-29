Tori Spelling Gets Emotional Talking To Ex-Dean McDermott; Reunion Turns Tense

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Exes Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s tearful reunion in the open trunk of a car!

The Ex-couple, who shared a significant 17-year-long journey, were photographed meeting at a garage. The duo, dressed casually, were seen sorting through some nostalgic items. Spelling, in jeans and a crop top, and McDermott, in jeans and a white tee, seemed nostalgic.

After an apparent disagreement, the former couple sat down to have a conversation in their car’s open trunk, and it seemed intense. Spelling was seen sobbing in her car later.

Spelling and McDermott’s heated reunion

The couple seemingly had an argument, which led to the former throwing a bag at her now ex-husband. With his arms in the air, he reacted in disbelief as if questioning her action. They later sat opposite each other, Spelling on the floor and the Canadian actor in the car’s trunk.

After a while, they were seen sitting in the car trunk together and having a tearful conversation. It was after McDermott left the garage that the Beverly Hills 90210 actress broke down in her car.

Time McDermott opened up about his divorce and suicide attempt

The Slasher actor had shared a very personal incident in his life, which was also the last stroke in his relationship with Spelling. The actor announced his divorce in a since-deleted Instagram post and months later shared the reason behind the statement.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the father of five said, "My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children, and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame, go out in her eyes."

He added that he posted that statement because he was “at the end of the rope.” McDermott said he was lost and didn’t know what to do because he had “burned everything down.”

Recalling the terrible incident of his life, he shared having had a suicide attempt. After the fight, the Open Range actor took more pills, "I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," he said.

But he is grateful that he woke up, "Thank God I did. Thank God I did," he said. "Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died," he added.

Both Spelling and McDermott have moved on

The former couple, who share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, have moved on with their respective partners. The Saved by the Bell alum is dating Ryan Cramer, and the reality TV star is with Lily Calo.

Sources reveal they are in a much better place and co-parenting efficiently. "Tori and Dean are in a much better space. Dean has been taking care of himself, which has made it easier for him and Tori to co-parent. Dean has been more involved with their kids, and they're all doing well and regrouping as a family," it said.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.