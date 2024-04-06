How Long Were Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Married? Relationship Explored Amid Divorce Filing

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher seemed destined for each other when they met over two decades ago. Their relationship blossomed into a marriage that endured for nearly 14 years. Despite their high-profile careers, they maintained privacy around their family life, always expressing their love for each other when speaking publicly. However, on April 5, 2024, they announced their decision to separate, revealing that they had jointly filed for divorce in 2023. Let's take a closer look at the timeline of Sacha and Isla's relationship, from their initial meeting to their recent decision to part ways.

2001: First Meeting

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's story began at a party in Sydney, Australia. They instantly connected over humor, setting the foundation for their future relationship.

2004: Engagement Announcement

After quietly dating for several years, Sacha proposed to Isla in 2004, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Isla converted to Judaism in preparation for their wedding, reflecting their commitment to each other.

2007: Welcoming Olive Cohen

Their first child, Olive, arrived in October 2007, adding to the joy of their relationship. The couple kept the details of her birth private, focusing on their growing family.

2010: Secret Paris Wedding

In March 2010, Sacha and Isla exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Paris, surrounded by only a few close friends and family members. They went to great lengths to keep the event low-key and away from the media's attention.

2010: Birth of Elula

Their second daughter, Elula, was born in the summer of 2010, further cementing their bond as parents. Isla's commitment to motherhood was evident as she embraced the joys of raising their children.

2015: Arrival of Montgomery

In March 2015, Sacha and Isla welcomed their first son, Montgomery, completing their family of five. Their dedication to each other and their children remained steadfast over the years.

2024: Divorce Announcement

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Sacha and Isla announced their decision to separate, revealing that they had filed for divorce the previous year. Despite their mutual respect and love for their children, they expressed their desire for privacy as they navigated this new chapter in their lives. In an Instagram story Isla wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's relationship spanned over two decades, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. While their decision to part ways marks the end of an era, their shared devotion to their family remains unwavering.

