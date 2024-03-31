Rebel Wilson Vs Sacha Baron Cohen: Pitch Perfect Star Says SBC Wanted to 'Humiliate' Her 'Physical Size'

Rebel Wilson’s feud with Sacha Baron Cohen is escalating!

Wilson and Cohen were collaborators on the 2016 movie Grimsby, and the former had allegedly accused the latter of sexual harassment and exploiting her weight. However, the Bruno actor and the Grimsby producers denied the claim.

Cohen released an unseen footage in which the Pitch Perfect was in agreement with the “jokes” of the movie. But Wilson called out his “a**hole move” to manipulate the video in their defense. It's a He said, she said situation!

Rebel Wilson says she was humiliated for her weight

Wilson, 44, had more claims against her Grimsby co-star! While promoting her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, she revealed the “humiliation” on the sets of Grimsby, which made her question her self-worth.

“It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you,” she told The Times.

Sharing explicit details of her experience, Wilson claimed that her costumes were designed to “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm… like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size.”

The singer-actress claimed she rejected running naked across a football pitch, so they had a stripper do it while she watched it on the monitor. She revealed that going back for reshoots was a nightmare, “The fact that I then went back… Why do I have such low self-worth?” she said.

However, despite going through a rough time, she didn’t speak up then. Wilson confessed that she feared being labeled as a “troublemaker.”

Sacha Baron Cohen rejected Wilson’s claims

The claims against The Dictator alum were promptly denied by him, and the movie's producers did the same. In this scenario, it's a case of her word against his, with both parties accusing each other of spreading false claims.

In her memoir, the Isn’t It Romantic actress called Cohen an “a**hole” for asking her to stick her fingers up his behind. In defense of the claim, cohen released footage where Wilson seemed in agreement with the scene.

The Australian actress was heard saying, “I’ll do a slap [of your butt], and I’ll do a — going down the crack.” Cohen replied, “It’s almost as if you’re going to ram your fingers inside,” Wilson said, “Yeah.”

According to the actress, the video was edited before she refused to ram her fingers up his behind. “It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt,” she said.