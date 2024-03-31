Rebel Wilson And Sacha Baron Cohen's Feud Escalates; Here's How The Stars Got Here

This article contains references to sexual harassment and related allegations.

Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen's fight has escalated after the two claimed to be making false accusations about each other. The Pitch Perfect star, in her memoir, shared that the Borat star sexually harassed her on the sets while the two worked on a movie, The Brothers Grimsby.

In an extract from her memoir, the Australian actress revealed that while shooting, Cohen asked her to play an explicit scene for him, which Wilson refused to do. She accused the Dictator star of acting like "an a**hole" on the sets.

Here's How It All Started

Rebel Wilson is soon to launch her memoir, Rebel Rising. According to the actress' book, Sacha Cohen, her co-star in The Brothers Grimsby, harassed Wilson sexually. In the published version of Wilson's book, the actress mentions that Cohen asked her to shove a finger up his butt, which she refused to do. However, a video released by Cohen's team states otherwise.

In her interview with the Daily Mail, the Jojo Rabit actress said she has a chapter in the book about her experience working with Sacha Cohen. The Australian native revealed that because of him, she has 'a no a**holes policy' on the sets.

Rebel Wilson Addresses The Video Leak

After Wilson accused Sacha Cohen of sexually harassing her on the sets, the actor's team dropped a video online as a clarification. The footage shows Rebel and Sacha Cohen engaged in a censored activity and "confidently kissing" each other. The actress has since clarified that the portion of the video that went viral was entirely edited and that the full footage of the incident was not released.

In a statement released by Bridesmaid actress, it is claimed that "It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it, including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC's butt."

She further writes, "This could not have possibly been for the film as the director, Louis Leterrier, was not even present. What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room. Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC's latest way of bullying and gaslighting me."

Soon, Cohen's team, too, let out a statement denying the allegations. His statement read, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

The Wilson-Cohen dispute has caused a rift online as people try to predict who will prevail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

