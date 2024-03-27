How Many Children Does Diana Ross Have? All We Know About Her Kids As The Supremes Icon Turns 80

As Diana Ross, the iconic singer behind hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," marks her 80th birthday, her five children stand as testaments to her enduring legacy. From Rhonda to Evan, each of Diana's children has carved their own path in life, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 52

Rhonda, Diana's eldest child, was born to the singer and Motown legend Berry Gordy in 1971. Despite learning about her biological father as a teen, Rhonda embraced her lineage and pursued a career in music. She has made a name for herself as a talented singer-songwriter and actress, with notable achievements including opening for her mother on tour and receiving an Emmy nomination.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 51

Born to Diana and her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, Tracee has achieved fame in her own right as an actress and entrepreneur. Best known for her roles in "Girlfriends" and "Black-ish," Tracee has earned acclaim for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson and her work as a fashion icon and CEO of Pattern Beauty.

Chudney Ross, 48

Chudney, Diana's daughter with Silberstein, has balanced her career between entertainment and entrepreneurship. From teaching to producing, Chudney has explored various fields before finding her passion in children's literacy. She is the founder of Books and Cookies and an advocate for early childhood education.

Ross Arne Naess, 36

Named after his father, Ross has followed in his parents' adventurous footsteps, embracing a love for exploration and outdoor activities. Despite facing the tragedy of his father's passing, Ross has found joy in his family life and fatherhood, cherishing the bond he shares with his sons.

Evan Ross, 35

The youngest of Diana's children, Evan has made a name for himself as a musician and actor. From his roles in "ATL" to his marriage to Ashlee Simpson, Evan has navigated the complexities of fame while staying grounded in his family values.

As Diana Ross celebrates her 80th birthday, her children stand as a testament to her enduring influence and legacy. From Rhonda's musical talents to Evan's acting prowess, each of Diana's children has left an indelible mark on the world, embodying the spirit of creativity and resilience instilled by their iconic mother. As they continue to thrive in their respective endeavors, the Ross family's legacy remains as vibrant and inspiring as ever.

