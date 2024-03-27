Will Tom Holland And Zendaya REUNITE For Spider-Man 4 Amid Euphoria 3 Delay? Here's What Reports Claim

Tom Holland and Zendaya will allegedly return to the Marvel movies with Spider-Man 4. Though there has been no official confirmation on the release date or storyline, it is said that due to her prior commitments to the movie, Zendaya’s shoot for Euphoria 3 is delayed.

The reports suggest that the filming will begin in September-October this year, with Justin Lin taking the director’s seat. Holland may don his red suit once more, according to the information provided by the insiders.

When Is Spider-Man 4 Expected To Be Released?

With filming beginning in late 2024, Spider-Man 4 can be expected to be released by the end of 2025. Though the MCU declared a slot open in June 2025, it is difficult for the makers to slide in with only six months in hand. The filming, however, has been delayed for multiple reasons, including writer’s strikes and actors’ date clashes.

The MCU, which already has two films scheduled for release in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four, would benefit most from Sony shifting the date to better accommodate Spider-Man 4. Every Spider-Man movie has been released at a gap of two years; however, the upcoming one has already surpassed that timeline. It would be interesting to watch how the story emerges from where the makers left the last one.

Storyline Of Spider-Man 4

The return of Peter Parker and MJ is quite anticipated by Marvel fans. After almost four years, the news of Spider-Man returning to the big screen has got fans excited. Holland's Peter will return for a new adventure in the MCU's Spider-Man 4, which has not yet revealed any plot details, but Spider-Man: No Way Home closed the door on the high school chapter of his life.

But it appears that Spider-Man 4 is back on track after being delayed because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes. The details regarding plots and dates will soon be announced. Meanwhile, Zendaya is also preparing for the third installment of Euphoria, as the two parts were well received by the audience.