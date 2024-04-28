Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife admits knowing Diljit Dosanjh before he got famous: ‘He would touch my feet’

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila’s fever does not seem to end. Since the film was released, fans have been going gaga over the actors, songs, and everything else. As we all know, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer is a real-life story of the late singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur.

The late singer's first wife Gurmail has spoken about her husband and his second wife in earlier interviews and opened up about several episodes from his life. Now, Gurmail has claimed to know Diljit from before he became popular.

Gurmail Kaur on seeing Diljit Dosanjh portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview with Love Punjab's YouTube channel, Gurmail revealed that she felt a chill go down her spine when she saw Diljit Dosanjh portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. She expressed that when she came to know that the Lover singer was going to portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila, she felt like the makers had chosen someone of equal stature to play the singer. Gurmail further revealed that she hugged Diljit during the premiere of the film and even on the sets and also admitted that the actor knows her from before.

Gurmail further revealed that the singer and actor is from a nearby Punjabi town and used to meet her often before entering the films. They used to meet at the Urban Estate Bank and on seeing Gurmail, Diljit used to run and come to her and touch her feet. Chamkila’s first wife also revealed that the singer remembered their first meeting when Gurmail asked her about it on the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Bollywood celebrities appreciating Amar Singh Chamkila

Apart from the critics and the audience, many celebrities from the film industry have shared their glowing reviews of the film, praising the heartfelt biopic, the performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and the music by AR Rahman.

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Avinash Tiwary, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kunal Kemmu, Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and others showered the film with love.

Amar Singh Chamkila was released on April 12, 2024, and is available to stream on Netflix.

