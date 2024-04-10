How Old Is Julianne Moore's Daughter Liv Freundlich? Find Out As Actress Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute

Hollywood Actress Julianne Moore sent sweet birthday wishes to her daughter Liv Freundlich recently. She showered love on her daughter on her birthday, who looks just like her.

Julianne Moore wishes her daughter Liv Freundlich on her 22nd birthday

Actress Julianne Moore (63) posted a series of photos on her Instagram in celebration of her daughter's 22nd birthday on Monday, April 8.

Moore's daughter bears a striking resemblance to the star, smiling and posing in a few throwback pictures.

"Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich - you are not little anymore but you will always be my baby. I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams," Moore wrote in her caption.

"I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you."

Liv will turn 22 on Thursday, April 11, this year.

Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich share their daughter Liv (22) and son Caleb (26).

Julianne Moore’s daughter Liv Freundlich talks about her mother

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich spoke about their special bond as they posed together outside Bulgari's Mother's Day Gift Guide event last year.

"What I admire most about my mom is how driven she is," Liv told the outlet. "She always has a clear idea of what she wants to accomplish—choosing [roles] she is passionate about — and she never lets go of that."

She also shared about her mom's style, saying, "She's such a good style role model, and I think I learn a lot about my own style through her," adding that they share clothes, "but it's more of a one-sided thing" on her end.

Moore also showed her daughter love, noting that she's "been bragging about Liv since the day she was born" and that she's "so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," per People.

In conclusion, Julianne Moore's birthday wishes for her daughter Liv Freundlich in advance depict her unconditional love for her daughter that every doting mother has for her child.

