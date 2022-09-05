79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Exclusive guide

On 31 August, the annual Venice Film Festival started its 79th year of proudly celebrating Cinema from around the world. And this 2022 marks its 90th anniversary. From its kick-off, we could see famous celebs like Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, and Sydney Sweeney gracing the red carpet.

Alongside its glitzy and sizzling red carpet opening, this film festival began with two noteworthy highlights - the compelling message from Ukraine's president and the world premiere of Netflix's White Noise.

Most renowned people say (and believe) that the way to the Oscars is through the Venice Film Festival - that must surely mean that this award festival is indeed one of the most important film events in history. So, let's understand all the buzz surrounding the 79th Venice Film Festival 2022 in this exclusive guide.

We will cover everything from the movie list and red carpet looks to the jury, awards, and other sensational facts and highlights. Read on!

History of the Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival basically offers all the people working in the cinematographic sector a possibility to request accreditation as per their (specific) field of employment. This film festival has been around for 90 years since its fruition by the National Fascist Party of Italy in 1932. It is a part of the Venice Biennale, an exhibition celebrating all the art forms of Italy. Apart from mainstream Cinema, the Venice Biennale also presents art forms, including dance, theater, music, and architecture from all over the world. All the screenings for this festival take place in the Palazzo del Cinema on Lido Island.

About the 79th Venice Film Festival 2022

This year's film event is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. The festival will go on for 11 continuous days - from 31 August to 10 September. It is one of the most glamorous and coveted film festivals wherein there is as much a spectacle and sizzle for fashion lovers as for film buffs. Let us uncover all the extravaganza one by one in this article!

Jury of the 79th Venice Film Festival

This year, Julianne Moore is the festival head (president) and one of the jury members of the Venice Film Festival. Alongside her, the other jury members are as follows -

Kazuo Ishiguro - British-Japanese author Leila Hatami - Iranian actress Leonardo Di Costanzo - Italian filmmaker Audrey Diwan - French director who won the Golden Lion with Happening in 2021 Mariano Cohn - Argentine director Rodrigo Sorogoyen - Spanish director and screenwriter

79th Venice Film Festival: The Competition Selection lineup

The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky

Il Signore Delle Formiche, dir: Gianni Amelio

L’Imensita, dir: Emanuel Crialese

Blonde, dir: Andrew Dominik

Saint Omer, dir: Alice Diop

Tar, dir: Todd Field

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, dir: Alejandro G Inarritu

Love Life, dir: Koji Fukada

Athena, dir: Romain Gavras

The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg

Bones And All, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Beyond The Wall, dir: Vahid Jalilvand

Argentina 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre

The Banshees Of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh

Chiara, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi

Other People’s Children, dir: Rebecca Zlotowski

Monica, dir: Andrea Pallaoro

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, dir: Laura Poitras

The Son, dir: Florian Zeller

A Couple, dir: Frederick Wiseman

Our Ties, dir: Roschdy Zem

79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Highlights

CEO Pritan Ambroase gave a bold statement by saying that the Venice Film Festival is the true Protector of Cinema.

Sonia Boyce and Simone Leigh won the Golden Lions award at the 79th Venice Film Festival 2022.

The Whale gets a roaring 6-minute standing ovation by the audience.

Brendan Fraser hugged Aronofsky and sobbed throughout the ovation.

White Noise is the first Netflix film (ever) to open the annual 79th Venice Film Festival 2022.

Walter Hill - actor, director, and producer, won The Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award 2022.

79th Venice Film Festival 2022 comes in support of Arthouse to appeal to indie audiences.

Catherine Deneuve, a French actress, will be presented with the lifetime accomplishment award.

79th Venice Film Festival 2022: Interesting facts

There were no awards at the first-ever festival.

The first film ever shown at the festival was Mr. Hyde and Dr. Jekyll on 6 August 1932.

Venice Film Festival was declared as an annual festival only in 1934.

Venice canals become the alternative to the red carpet.

Venice Film Festival is far more refined than Cannes.

Venice Film Festival definitely knows how to pick Oscar winners.

In 2007 The Queer Lion award (for films representing LGBTQ themes) started.

Only two films (1948’s Hamlet and 2017’s The Shape of Water) that won the Golden Lion won the Best Picture at the Oscars.

In 2021 Venice Film Festival became the first big International festival to embrace Netflix and program its movie in competition.

Only four people (André Cayatte, Louis Malle, Yimou Zhang, and Ang Lee) have won laureates twice.

No director has to date received all three of the major awards.

Until 2019, the U.S. has won 11 Golden Lion awards.

7 is the favorite number of the Venice film event:

(7 awards - The Golden Lion, the Silver Lion, the Osella awarded to off-screen characters, Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress, two Volpi Cups for best actor and actress, and a special prize for the jury.

7 jury members

7 programs - the main competition, short film competition, non-competition screenings, Horizons program for games and documentaries, the film market forum, a section for parallel and independent cinema, and the Luigi de Laurentiis prize for beginners.)

That's all folks. There undoubtedly will be tons of buzzy movies premiering over the next two weeks. So, there will be A-list celebrities, glamour, gossip, and all of Hollywood’s top talent to showcase their best couture runways. Stay tuned, and we will keep you updated!

