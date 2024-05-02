Luke Newton Seeks Advice from Bridgerton Leading Men Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey Ahead of Season 3: Here's How They Guided Him
Luke Newton takes advice from the Bridgerton series ex- leading men ahead of the highly anticipated series’s release of season 3.
Since the Bridgerton series’ season one was released in 2020, the show has been a sensation on the internet. It has created a huge fanbase due to its engaging storyline and power-packed performances.
The series season one featured Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor and season two starred Johnathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as leads. Both seasons were equally loved by the audience. Its season 3 will star Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the leading roles. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the release of season 3, which will be out on May 16 on Netflix.
Know more about Bridgerton’s leading alums tips for Luke Newton
Seems like Luke Newton is all geared up to take on the leading role in the upcoming season. Newton recently opened up to Instyle about the tips he got from Regé-Jean pageant and Johnathan Bailey.
He revealed to the outlet that Regé told him to go on a “big holiday before all the madness starts.” Newton shared that Regé sort of grabbed him and gave him a big hug and asked, “Are you ready for this, bro?’”
When it comes to Bailey’s help towards the upcoming season’s leading star, it was a little different. Newton said that Bailey has, “been there kind of the whole way for me.”
He added, that they talk all the time and it was really nice seeing how Bailey conducted himself on set during season 2, knowing that he’d (Newton) be next. Newton said, “It was nice to see someone do it so well.”
More on Luke Newton and Bridgerton’s season 3
When Newton was asked about the impact the upcoming season could bring on his life after the season 3 release, Newton said, “I don’t really know how I feel about it…It’s slightly overwhelming.”
He added that today’s culture is such that everyone is very much onto the next thing so quickly that he won't feel overwhelmed for a really long time.
He further said,“I know that it will be crazy and it’ll be a real experience for a short amount of time. Then we’ll be onto the next season, and I’ll be pleased to hand the baton over,”
As per Deadline, the season 3 of the series will premier its first four episodes on May 14. It will air its second half on June 13. The series will be available to stream on Netflix.
