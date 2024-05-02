'Be Careful What You Wish For': Khloe Kardashian Challenges Sister Kim Kardashian To Try Swinging A Bag Her Again

Actress and Model Khloe Kardashian posted a throwback video on May 1, as she slammed a door on her sister Kim’s face which initially sparked a fight between the sisters at that time. As shown in the X video, Khloe irritates her elder sister Kim Kardashian when she swings her bag again.

Further, this also left Kim nonchalant due to her sisters’ impatience. This kind of behavior happened when they were gathering and receiving a premium car named Bentley.

Khloe Kardashian Challenges her sister Kim Kardashian

Reality star Khloé Kardashian recently retweeted an iconic throwback scene on X (formerly known as Twitter) of her sister Kim Kardashian (43) for swinging her handbag at her in season 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after the SKIMS founder’s new Bentley caused a rift between her sisters.

Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago. @khloekardashian — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 2, 2024

However, Khloé didn’t appear to be intimidated as she hinted that her alter ego “Khlomoney” might make a return.

“Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me,” the Good American co-founder responded. “Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up.”

She added, “I’ll see you and you big a-- bag soon. Make it a Himalayan.”

Moreover, Khloé also reposted a GIF of her sister during their fight over the Bentley on KUWTK.

In the reposted GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) Kim K could be visible telling her sisters, "You are just so jealous that you cannot get a Bentley, and you're trying to ruin my moment for me."

Meanwhile, Keeping Up with the Kardashians began on 14 October 2007 and has entertained fans for 20 seasons so far.

Kim Kardashian left unimpressed with her sisters’ behavior

In the iconic throwback of the show’s second season, the sisters' feud stemmed and originated from Khloé (39) and Kourtney Kardashian (45) when their sister went to bring home her new Bentley. However, the pair weren’t too pleased that they had to wait for a long time, leaving Kim unimpressed with her sisters' behavior. This depicts how pissed off Kim’s sisters were besides Kourtney and Khloe’s impatience making her uninterested.

“Don’t be f---ing rude," Kim said as she swung her handbag at Khloé after hearing her sisters talking about her to their brother Rob Kardashian and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. Kim also said her younger sister "slammed the door right in my face" after she tried to open it.

"It infuriates me," angry Kim said in a confessional, "Like I literally wanna kill her. I'm so angry."

