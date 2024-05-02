Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating thirteen years of marriage. On Monday, the couple marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a never-before-seen wedding photo on their joint Instagram account.

The happy black-and-white photo was captioned, "13 years ago today!" The now 41-year-old Prince of Wales was seen in the old photo standing behind his wife, holding a bouquet in her hand, with his hand on her waist.

William and Kate's journey: From college sweethearts to marriage

In April 2011, six months after becoming engaged, William and Middleton exchanged vows. They began dating in 2002 after they first crossed paths at St. Andrews University.

The 42-year-old Middleton got married in a gown designed by Alexander McQueen at Westminster Abbey in London. Since then, the couple has had three children: Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince George, ten, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate Middleton battles cancer with family support

Recently, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer and is currently receiving treatment. Middleton's stomach surgery in January revealed the disease, but she didn't notify the public until March.

She revealed last month that, for the sake of their small family, she and William had made every effort to analyze and resolve the issue in private. She went on to say that they had taken their time and provided a thorough explanation to their children.

Following Kate's departure from public life in January and the release of a photoshopped portrait for Mother's Day two months later, there was significant speculation about Middleton's health at the time of the reveal.

Many people, including Bravo CEO Andy Cohen, believed a body double was used when she was later seen with William at a farm stand. Since then, other celebrities, including Blake Lively, the host of Watch What Happens Live, have expressed regret for their conspiracy theories.

The Post revealed that William, the future king, intends to "rustl[e] up a decent meal in candlelight" as part of their special day together despite Middleton's cancer fight.

