‘I Can’t Get Infections': Shannen Doherty Reveals Why She Cannot Get A Tattoo Of Her Late Dad's Name

Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in the shows Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, and Fortress, said she would like to get a tattoo as a tribute to her late father John Thomas Doherty Jr. However, she also revealed that she will not be able to.

Her father passed away back in 2010. “I want one like right down my side. I’ve been wanting it, my dad’s name,” she said during her podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty on April 15. In the show, she talked candidly about wanting to preserve her father's memory but feeling constrained in her ability to do so in a unique way.

Doherty was joined on the show by her former fiancé who works as a director, writer, producer, and director, Rob Weiss, for the Let's Be Friends with an Ex episode. Before splitting up in 1998, the former couple became engaged in 1995. When the two discussed the various tattoos they had acquired over time, Doherty said she didn't anticipate getting any more. She also declined when Weiss said he could refer her to some "great guys" to get a tattoo.

“I’m just like it’s alright, I don’t need it. It’s also once you get, you know, like I can’t get infections — there’s a whole, not like you’re gonna get something from the tattoo,” she said.

Recently, during an interview with People, Doherty opened up about her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. After receiving her initial diagnosis in 2015, she had radiation and chemotherapy in addition to a mastectomy. However, her bones have now been affected by the cancer.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done,” she said in the interview. She further added, “When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ That leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life.”

