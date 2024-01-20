Is Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant Canceled? Reports Confirm HBO Max Series' Future

Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant will not be returning for season three. Based on Chris Bohjalian’s eponymous novel, the dark comedy-drama debuted on Max in 2020. Its second installment aired in 2022.

Kaley played the titular flight attendant while also serving as a producer. The Big Bang Theory alum received two Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden. She received another nod as an executive producer of the show.

The Flight Attendant canceled at Max

In a statement given to People about the show’s departure, Kaley said, “What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.”

Adding to her statement, Kaley said, “Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

TFA’s showrunner and executive producer Steve Yockey also opened up about his experience on the show. “The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list,” he said.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with People in 2022, Cuoco said, “I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

ALSO READ: Is Charlie Sheen Going To Get Sole Custody Of His Children? Here's What Emergency Order Says

A Recap of The Flight Attendant's Thrilling Journey in Season One and Two

Season one of The Flight Attendant which premiered in November 2020 featured Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant. She becomes embroiled in a murder case after waking up next to the dead body of a first-class passenger after their night together.

In the second installment of the show, Cuoco’s Cassie moonlights for the CIA in her spare time. She is now sober, but her involvement with the CIA leads her to witness another murder that jeopardizes her life as well as that of her near and dear ones.

The Flight Attendant also starred Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Parez.

Mo McRae, JJ Soria, Callie Hernandez Audrey Grace Marshall, Alanna Ubach and more also guest starred in the show.

ALSO READ: Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Fan Of HBO's Euphoria? Jacob Elordi Reveals Their Club Conversation