Is Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant Canceled? Reports Confirm HBO Max Series' Future

Kaley Cuoco bids farewell to The Flight Attendant as the Max series takes its final bow after two thrilling seasons. A captivating journey concludes.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Jan 20, 2024  |  05:03 PM IST |  410
IMDb
Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant (IMDb)

Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant will not be returning for season three. Based on Chris Bohjalian’s eponymous novel, the dark comedy-drama debuted on Max in 2020. Its second installment aired in 2022.  

Kaley played the titular flight attendant while also serving as a producer. The Big Bang Theory alum received two Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden. She received another nod as an executive producer of the show.

The Flight Attendant canceled at Max 


In a statement given to People about the show’s departure, Kaley said, “What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.” 

Adding to her statement, Kaley said, “Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.” 

Related Stories

entertainment
Charlie Sheen To Get Sole Custody Of His Twins? Court Documents Outline New Guidelines
entertainment
Jodie Foster Let Her Kids Believe She Worked in Construction; The Actress Reveals Why

TFA’s showrunner and executive producer Steve Yockey also opened up about his experience on the show. “The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list,” he said.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with People in 2022, Cuoco said, “I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.” 

ALSO READ: Is Charlie Sheen Going To Get Sole Custody Of His Children? Here's What Emergency Order Says

A Recap of The Flight Attendant's Thrilling Journey in Season One and Two

Season one of The Flight Attendant which premiered in November 2020 featured Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant. She becomes embroiled in a murder case after waking up next to the dead body of a first-class passenger after their night together. 

In the second installment of the show, Cuoco’s Cassie moonlights for the CIA in her spare time. She is now sober, but her involvement with the CIA leads her to witness another murder that jeopardizes her life as well as that of her near and dear ones. 

The Flight Attendant also starred Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Parez. 

Mo McRae, JJ Soria, Callie Hernandez Audrey Grace Marshall, Alanna Ubach and more also guest starred in the show. 

ALSO READ: Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Fan Of HBO's Euphoria? Jacob Elordi Reveals Their Club Conversation

Advertisement

FAQ

How many Emmy Award nominations did Kaley Cuoco receive for her role in The Flight Attendant ?
Kaley Cuoco received three Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden.
What novel is The Flight Attendant based on?
The Flight Attendant is based on the eponymous novel written by Chris Bohjalian.
Is The Flight Attendant available on Amazon Prime?
Yes. The Flight Attendant can be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles