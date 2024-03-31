Big Band Theory's Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her Daughter's 1st Birthday; See Here

The talk of the town news is American Actress and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, who turns one! The Flight Attendant actress, 38, shares heartwarming Instagram photos of the celebration with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

"Matilda, you've turned 1! Cuoco captions the clip with Growin' Up Raising You by Gabby Barrett, expressing gratitude for the profound joy Matilda brings to their entire family.

"Dada and I adore you more than words can express," the proud mom shared. I'm excited to watch you grow, but for now, cherish being our precious one-year-old forever."

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's newborn bond in a touching montage

Kaley Cuoco praises Pelphrey, 41, as an amazing dad and thanks him for his exceptional parenting. She writes, "@tommypelphrey, you're the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen."

"She's perfect.," Cuoco adds, celebrating their baby daughter's birthday with joy. "Happy birthday, angel girl!"

The montage started with Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey bonding with their newborn daughter in the hospital and at home.

In other clips, Matilda giggled and played at home, sharing sweet moments with her parents over the past year.

"The actress's friends and fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the little one. Haylie Duff wrote, "Congrats!! Big milestone!" and Lacey Chabert added, "Happy Birthday Matilda!!."

Kaley Cuoco twins with Matilda in adorable Instagram snap

On Thursday, Cuoco posted an adorable photo on her Instagram Story with Matilda. Both wore matching expressions, looking away from the camera. Cuoco captioned it TWINNING.

She also shared a photo of Matilda sitting in the driver's seat of a parked bus, marvelling at how quickly her daughter is growing.

"I left for 2 nights and returned to find a teenager behind the wheel," Kaley wrote as her daughter placed both hands on the steering wheel.

Matilda, one-year-old, becomes a big Jonas Brothers fan

In her first year, Matilda loved the Jonas Brothers, and her mom shared photos and videos of her jamming to their music.

In February, Kaley posted a cute photo of her baby girl wearing a black Jonas Brothers T-shirt, sitting upright on a couch and looking at the camera.

Kaley Cuoco tagged the Jonas Brothers and added a Mood sticker to the sweet picture. The actress shared that her little girl loved the band's music in May.

"I'm not kidding. I was screaming," Kaley wrote in the caption. “She turned on @jonasbrothers. She stopped crying. Lol, we have a fan here, folks."

As the Jonas Brothers ' music played, Kaley held her daughter in a video on her Instagram Story. Matilda's meltdown subsided after a few chords.

