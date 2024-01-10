Why did Kaley Cuoco want to throw a woman off the plane? Exploring her comments amid recent motherhood

Kaley Cuoco is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory and later in The Flight Attendant. These days, though, she is celebrating the highs and lows of motherhood with her nine-month-old daughter Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco shared one incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that happened to her recently when she was traveling on a plane with her family.

Kaley Cuoco on sharing empathy with other new parents

Kaley Cuoco is adjusting well to her life as a mother and has been sharing constant updates about that with her fans. She is trying to be an active parent in her daughter Matilda’s life and has been managing her workload accordingly.

Recently, while on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she opened up about some challenges that come with being a young parent. She detailed that recently, on account of Thanksgiving, she was flying with her family, which included her partner and young daughter, which was also her daughter’s first flying experience, when she encountered a challenge that she is sure many young parents face.

While on the flight, the couple faced a peculiar problem when their daughter started crying, and it became difficult to calm her down. As she is used to falling asleep to a particular sound machine, the couple had brought that with them on the plane. When the crying got inconsolable, they decided to use it, which worked, and their daughter calmed down. They kept the sound machine on for a while in order to let their daughter sleep in peace.

But after a while, a flight attendant came to them and asked them to turn it off, as a passenger was getting annoyed by it. “And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ And I mean, the ice went into his veins,” Cuoco told Kimmel.

Kaley Cuoco on wanting to throw a woman off a plane

Despite the difficulties, the young family managed to land safely at their destination, and it was while they were offboarding they found out who the passenger was who had complained about their daughter’s sound machine.

It turned out to be the woman who was sitting in front of them who made a nasty remark about their daughter while they were offboarding. “So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up, and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.’” The Big Bang Theory star recalls, “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline.”

She further added that she wanted to say that she ‘could have thrown that woman off the plane’ at that moment. She encouraged the viewers to have some empathy with young parents who fly with their children and have little regard for them as well.

