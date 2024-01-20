Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Charlie Sheen is taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of his two sons, Max and Bob, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller who is currently struggling with sobriety issues.

Sheen, 58, laid forth new stipulations around the custody of his 14-year-old twins in an ex parte motion filed on Thursday, January 18. Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller had previously signed two legal documents in November 2022 and August 2023. The said documents outline custody terms and conditions for both parties.

Charlie Sheen to get Sole Custody of Twin Sons if Mueller fails drug test

In the newly filed ex parte motion, Charlie Sheen has requested the court to sign the aforementioned legal documents where the concerned parties agreed upon Sheen getting the sole custody of their two minor kids in case of Mueller’s relapse.

The former couple first signed the legal papers outlining the custody rules in 2022. The second filing came in 2023 in the aftermath of Mueller’s relapse in the summer of 2023, People reports.

The documents obtained by People state that there would be an “immediate reversion of sole custody and sole physical custody to [Sheen]” in case of Mueller’s relapse.

The agreement further states that the two will enjoy joint legal and physical custody of their kids unless Mueller tests positive for drugs and alcohol or else relapses. When it happens, Sheen is granted to have the same custody of the kids “until further court order or written agreement of the parties.” The custody transition could happen in as little as 48 hours the agreement outlines.

If the hypothetical situation ever becomes a reality and Sheen ends up with the sole custody of Max and Bob, the agreement in place between him and Mueller allows the latter to “enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents.”

Documents obtained by People also have guidelines in place for Brooke. She is required to undergo drug and alcohol testing weekly at minimum or as often as required by her probation officer. If Sheen or his legal representative requests a drug test via email or text, Brooke is obliged to undergo it. This statute is in place for until the twins turn 18 or graduate high school (whichever is later). If Brooke misses a test it will be counted as a positive test, the guideline asserts.

Is Charlie Sheen covering the rent for Brooke Mueller?

The aforementioned documents also mention that Sheen is currently paying the house rent for the mother of his kids on condition of her sobriety. He will cease to provide any financial aid in case of Mueller’s relapse. Brooke is also not to receive any financial support from Sheen if she wishes to make any new real estate investments.

Charlie Sheen recently celebrated six years of sobriety. The kids at present stay with their father in Malibu.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

