Revisiting 10 Memorable Moments From People's Choice Awards Ahead Of 2024 Ceremony

The People's Choice Awards are just around the corner. From Kaley Cuoco taking the stage to Neil Patrick Harris adding fun moments through his impromptu tux change, here are our picks of the top 10 memorable times at the ceremony over the years.

1. The Big Bang Theory Takes Center Stage

The opening act of the 38th edition of the People’s Choice Awards was taken over by Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory. The cast presented a hilarious sketch where Sheldon goes through the ballot box to count the votes while Raj is obsessed with watching cat videos. The focus then shifts to Penny, who dreams about PCA not matching up to her standards. The hilarious gig gave a banging start to the ceremony.

2. Ellen Becomes A Videographer

After winning the Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host award in 2006, Ellen turned into a videographer and started filming the audience and the award winners. While the People's Choice Awards were on the run, viewers were rather interested in being a part of Ellen's personal award show. The audience enjoyed DeGeneres' performance, which brought some glitz to the event.

3. Julia Roberts' Acceptance Speech

Julia Roberts won the Favorite Motion Pictures Actress award in 2000, and she accepted the award at the hands of Anthony Hopkins. Roberts dazzled in a brown sleeveless dress while she joked about shaving her armpits well. The actress also cracked the audience into laughter with her comment on Adam Sandler during the speech. The Eat, Pray, Love actress was heavily applauded for her achievement.

4. The Vampire Diaries Ex-Couple Win Together

In an awkward moment at the 41st PCAs, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev won the Favorite TV Couple award. The duo shared the stage briefly after breaking up with each other. The ex-couple, however, kept it civil and gave a short acceptance speech for the honor they were presented with.

5. Neil Patrick Harris Wears A Tearable Tuxedo

One of the most lively personalities on the award show, Neil Patrick Harris, tried to take over the stage from Kaley Cuoco in 2012. While presenting the PCAs’ 38th installment, Cuoco spots NPH with two models on the front row. The actress quickly points out the tearaway tux that the How I Met Your Mother actor was wearing and calls him out for the same. Before being dragged out by the security, Harris reveals he has an addiction to hosting, which he has been doing for the past few years. The act added to the hilarity of the ceremony.

6. Ellen Takes Away Justin Timberlake’s Award

In yet another fun moment involving Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show host was chased down by Justin Timberlake after she ran away with the singer’s award. The audience enjoyed the two of them joking around. Later, Timberlake thanked the fans and DeGeneres and called her an inspiration.

7. Chris Evans’ Heartwarming Gesture Towards Betty White

At the 41st People’s Choice Awards, Betty White was honored with the award for Favorite TV Icon. The Captain America star helped the 93-year-old actress up on the podium. It was a moment of celebration between the two generations of the Hollywood industry. The audience loved the gesture by Chris Evan, while White was given massive applause for her contribution to the industry.

8. Jennifer Hudson’s Inspirational Speech

Jennifer Hudson was honored at the PCAs in 2014 for her exceptional work at the Julian D. King Gift Foundation. The actress was awarded the Favorite Humanitarian Personality, and her acceptance speech moved many in the audience. She was part of the organization in 2009 and worked hard for the betterment of society.

9. Queen Latifah’s Hilarious Act

Adding to the list of comedy moments at the PCAs, Queen Latifah carried out a paranormal activity to get the show of the same name into focus. While the show’s main lead tried to scare the people present at the ceremony, it was Latifah who was successful in making the act a hit.

10. Jennifer Aniston Winning Her First People’s Choice Award

The series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ruled television for ten years, while it was voted the Favorite Television Comedy Series for five years in a row. The cast members have all had their best character awards; Jennifer Anniston’s was a special one, as in 2001, Rachel was chosen as the Favorite Character for the time. Following that, Aniston won in the same category for three years in a row.

