Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco reveals her 9 months old baby was 'shocked' watching Succession; Deets here

The Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco, welcomed her first baby, Matilda, last year, and while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she shared her parenting journey and also revealed one encounter on a plane with another couple with a baby.

Cuoco recalled questioning how the couple kept their baby quiet and shared, "I knew our flight was coming up. I was like: 'Oh, my god. How are you going to do this?'" She added, "I said: 'Are you going to watch some TV, put some TV on for the kid?'

Kaley continued, "She was like: 'Oh, no. We don't allow TV yet for our kid.' And I was thinking: 'Matilda just watched the first season of Succession last week'." The actress added, "I was like: 'Okay, so are we not supposed to do that?' I don't understand. I'm like not kidding. We watched the finale. She's like: 'Oh my god'."

Cuoco joked that Matilda was "really shocked at the finale" and that her daughter "cried" when she told her the season was finished. "I think I'm doing everything the opposite than people are doing," Kaley continued as Kimmel and she discussed how media consumption has changed. The actress also further revealed that Matilda is a big fan of the iPad.

"Oh, she's watching everything. I have no shame. As long as she's not crying," Cuoco added before Kimmel asked whether the little one could operate the machine. "She is getting really good. It's scary. She can move. The hands move," the actress replied, Kimmel, suggesting she was making a lot of parents feel better.

"One or the other, we'll see. A lot of judgment. Stop judging the moms out there," Cuoco declared. "Come on, guys. Let them watch Succession."

Kaley Cuoco shared an infuriating incident with a passenger on a flight

Kaley Cuoco also shared how a fellow passenger wasn’t helpful to her and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco said that she was terrified of flying with Matilda, so Pelphrey took all necessary precautions, including using Matilda's sound machine to help her sleep. “So she’s crying [on the plane],” Cuoco said. Kaley added, “She finally falls asleep and she’s on Tom, and the sound machine is on and we were finally like [ugh].”

But for one passenger in particular, things were just getting started. Opening up about the incident, Kaley shared, “The steward comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off’ ... and I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god.’”

“And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ I mean, the ice went into his veins,” she continued.

While Kimmel expressed sympathy for the flight attendant who had to deliver the message, Cuoco said she and her partner “were so angry” at the passenger. “So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up and now Matilda is like, ‘Haha, life is great.’ The lady turns around and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,‘” she said, further adding, “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on ‘Dateline.’ I could have strangled her.”

“I could have thrown that woman off the plane,” Cuoco mentioned, before advocating for people to be more understanding of babies (and their parents) on planes.

