Is Leonardo DiCaprio A Fan Of HBO's Euphoria? Jacob Elordi Reveals Their Club Conversation

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday, the Australian actor, Jacob Elordi talked to host Jimmy Fallon about the drama, in which he plays high school football star Nate Jacobs alongside Zendaya. He revealed that none other than Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio loves his work. Elordi went on to share that DiCaprio was praising Euphoria's camera work and a shot featuring Elordi in the first season.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of HBO's Euphoria

On Thursday, 18 January, while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi revealed a big name who once approached him in a club gushing about the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

“The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio. Which sounds like a crazy namedrop. And it is a crazy namedrop,” Elordi said. “He came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger… and he’s like, ‘The shot in the first season, you know the shot where you came in.'” “And it’s him and I in the middle of this club talking about camera angles,” the Kissing Booth star recalled of the interaction and described DiCaprio as the G.O.A.T. of acting.

When Fallon asked whether he knew when Euphoria was going to start filming again, Elordi was quick to reply, “I don’t know. Do you know?” He added that he hopes it’s soon or else “they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me,” given their characters are in high school. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway.” “I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward. Otherwise, it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” the star explained.

Jacob Elordi reacts to the viral Jacob Elordi Bathwater Candle

During his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi also addressed his latest movie, Saltburn‘s viral bathtub scene, which has resulted in the selling of Elordi’s bathwater candles. Etsy sellers began selling candles labeled "Jacob Elordi's bathwater" after an explicit scene in Saltburn went viral.

In the scene, Elordi's character, Felix, masturbates in a bathtub, unaware that he is being spied on by his friend, Oliver played by Barry Keoghan. After Felix leaves the bathroom, Oliver enters the bathtub and slurps the remaining bathwater.

When Fallon hands him the candle, Elordi leans straight in to sniff and even gives the rim a slurp for good measure. "It smells like a washing room. Like detergent," he said. "His clothes are clean."

Elordi said that he became aware of the candles after his Priscilla costar Cailee Spaeny sent him videos about the growing trend. "I want to know who's making the money, you know?" he said. "Like, 'Great. Where's my money?'"

Although the bathtub scene is not the only explicit scene in Saltburn, it is the most talked about scene on social media.

