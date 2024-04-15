Conan O'Brien, renowned comedian and host of the new travel series "Conan O'Brien Must Go," recently took a humorous jab at the rebranding of HBO Max during a promo stop on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones. He couldn't help but laugh and express his confusion about the name change while munching on spicy wings.

Conan O’Brain takes a hit on the famous streaming channel HBO Max with wings

"Is it HBO Max or just Max? I can't get used to it," O'Brien quipped to host Sean Evans during their conversation about his travel show. He went on to playfully criticize the new name, stating, "It's not a better name."

"Is it HBO Max or just Max? I can't get used to it," O'Brien quipped to host Sean Evans during their conversation about his travel show. He went on to playfully criticize the new name, stating, "It's not a better name."

By the end of his spicy wing ordeal, O'Brien was drenched in hot sauce and sipping milk to cool off and yet he managed to continue his banter about the rebranding. "I have a show, it's on Max," he announced loudly. "They used to call it HBO, but people found that too popular. So now it's Max because that really rolls off the tongue. And it's a funny show."

O'Brien's humorous take on the name change reflects a sentiment shared by other comedians under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella. Last year, John Oliver, known for his witty commentary on Last Week Tonight, also took a swipe at the revamped streaming service.

In April 2023, Oliver sarcastically criticized the rebrand during the opening of his show, stating, "Our business daddy took its content purge up a notch and threw the whole HBO out."

In other words, HBO Max is just another corporate overlord poked fun at by comedians. It's funny watching O'Brien talk about how he's adjusting to the new branding and yes, the inherent humor that comes with it.

Former The Tonight Show host showing why is he the great comedian as he is

Showing off his skills sure, but O'Brien smoothly used YouTube's Hot Ones to promote his new show, "Conan O'Brien Must Go." In spite of the lighthearted fun, O'Brien was really excited about his new show as he actively promoted it.

There have been mixed reactions to Warner Bros Discovery's rebranding of HBO Max to simply "Max." Though the purpose might have been to streamline the service, it has definitely left some scratching their heads quite like O'Brien.

It's a perfect example of how comedians blend humor with subtle critique in the corporate sphere. With his trademark deadpan humor, O'Brien's candid views on industry developments are always appreciated.

In his promotional tour for "Conan O'Brien Must Go," he hasn't shied away from poking fun at the entertainment industry including the rebranding of streaming services.

While HBO Max's transformation into "Max" raised eyebrows, it also gave comedians like O'Brien and Oliver plenty of material to weave into their routines, much to their audiences' delight. And for O'Brien, the show must go on — on Max, that is.

