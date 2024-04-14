‘He Did The Most Brilliant Comedy’: Conan O’Brien Reflects On Norm Macdonald’s O.J. Simpson Murder Trial Jokes After Latter’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Conan O’Brien appeared on CNN for an interview with Jake Tapper a few hours after the sad news broke that O.J. Simpson had died. Making the press rounds in support of his new Max series Conan O’Brien Must Go, the comedian and former late-night host said, “I never make a joke about someone the day they passed.” But O’Brien went back to reflect on the time when late-night shows had to cover O.J. Simpson’s murder trial

“It was a huge deal back then. Most notably, he’s passed on, but Norm Macdonald,” O’Brien said. “One of my best guests of all time and one of the great comedians of all time. He did the most brilliant comedy of anybody during that period.” Let's take a minute and find out more about the whole interview below.

Macdonald's departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL)

Jake Tapper also further stated that reports claim that Macdonald was dismissed from SNL due to his frequent targeting and mocking of O.J. Simpson during his tenure hosting Weekend Update. His jokes often centered on the punchline that Simpson was guilty of murder. Don Ohlmeyer, NBC's president at the time and a friend of Simpson's, reportedly warned Macdonald to cease making jokes at Simpson's expense.

“Yes, the head of the network at the time was tight with O.J.,” O’Brien said about Macdonald’s firing, quipping: “Anyway, water under the bridge!”

“That was a huge moment in history in this country. It was a massive,” O’Brien continued. “There have been times where we’ve needed to stop and reassess where we are in our racial history and where we are, and what progress has been made. And that was one of those moments. It was a watershed moment.”

O'Brien's commentary on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service

In a separate discussion, during his press tour for his Max series, O'Brien appeared on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones. There, the comedian hilariously roasted Warner Bros. Discovery for the frequent name changes of its streaming service, from HBO Go to HBO Max and now simply Max. O'Brien made fun about the challenges of keeping up with the name changes and humorously commented on the transition from HBO to Max.

“Is it HBO Max or just Max? I can’t get used to it,” O’Brien joked. “It’s not a better name. I have a show, it’s on Max. They used to call it HBO, but people found that too popular. So now it’s Max because that really rolls off the tongue. And it’s a funny show.”

