‘Memories Came Flooding Back’: Conan O’Brien Talks About Returning To Tonight Show 14 Years After Exit

Everybody loves The Tonight Show, don't they? And most importantly, viewers loved Conan O'Brien on the show, who hosted it for 16 seasons, from 1993 to 2009. Fans of the comedian must be quite happy considering he made his Tonight Show return on Tuesday, and he and present host Jimmy Fallon reminisced about O’Brien’s time with NBC’s late-night shows.

“It’s weird to come back,” O’Brien told Fallon during his latest appearance. “I haven’t been in this building for such a long time, and I haven’t been on this floor in forever.”

He added, “I was here for 16 years doing the Late Night show before we went out to L.A. and right across the hall, all these memories came flooding back to me.” O’Brien later joked that it was strange seeing other sets built in what used to be his show’s studio.

Check out the short reel posted on their official page below.

Fallon and Conan O'Brien reflect on past appearances

Earlier during their conversation, Fallon also noted that O’Brien was his first-ever talk show appearance. The host proceeded to show a photo of himself as a guest on Late Night with O’Brien in 1999, adding, “I was honored to be on your show.”

O’Brien’s departure from NBC’s The Tonight Show remains one of late-night television's most memorable moments. After Jay Leno passed the torch to O’Brien, NBC prepared for a new show with Leno reclaiming the time slot. O’Brien's brief time ended midway, which made Leno's return until Fallon assumed hosting duties in 2014.

Furthermore, In his final Tonight Show episode in 2019, Conan O'Brien noted that the NBC show fulfilled his lifelong dream. He also added during his monologue at the time, “I just want to say to the kids out there watching: You can do anything you want in life. Unless Jay Leno wants to do it, too.”

Details about Conan O’Brien's guest appearance on The Tonight Show

O’Brien will be coming as a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s version of the show on April 9, 2024, to promote his long-in-the-works travelogue, Conan O’Brien Must Go, which debuts on Max on April 18, 2024. Other guests on that show include Nicole Richie and musical guest Benson Boone.

In this new series, O’Brien will travel to multiple locations around the world, including Ireland and Argentina, accompanied by his former associate producer, Jordan Schlansky. The trailer showcases their hilarious interactions with locals and each other, offering a glimpse into the comedic chemistry that has made them most loved by their fans.

So if you are a travel enthusiast who likes to invest time watching exciting travel shows with a dash of good humor, this is for you.

