Jack Black Opens Up About Making A School Of Rock Sequel

Jack Black wears many hats. He is one of Hollywood's favorite and wittiest actors, comedians, and musicians. He became a prominent name after his role in High Fidelity. The actor has received many prestigious awards over the course of his career. His accolades include an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award; besides this, he has been nominated twice for a Golden Globe Award. Jack Black is also widely known for his part in the 2003 movie School of Rock. In a recent interview with Joe, the actor expressed his interest in a School of Rock sequel.

Jack Black is ready to reprise his role from School of Rock

Jack Black is geared up for a School of Rock prequel. The High Fidelity actor played rocker-turned-music teacher Dewey Finn in the 2003 comedy picture, and he has now stated that he would like to reprise the role for a sequel, even coming up with a potential title based on the 1984 musical sequel Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo.

In a recent interview with Joe, the actor confessed his desire to make a School of Rock sequel. He said, "I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo. I am ready."

However, Black indicated that he would only consider returning for a second picture if original writer Mike White returned to write the script, but he may have to wait a while because White is currently working on his White Lotus TV series, which he developed, writes, and directs.

He said, "You know Mike White wrote the first one, and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's really busy right now with [The] White Lotus, the best show on TV."

What was the 2003 Jack Black starrer movie School of Rock about?

Richard Linklater directed the 2003 comedy film School of Rock, which was produced by Scott Rudin and written by Mike White. The cast included Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, and Sarah Silverman. In the movie, Black portrayed the character of struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who was sacked from his band and then appeared as a substitute teacher at a prominent prep school. After witnessing the youngsters' musical talent, Dewey joined a band of fourth-graders to compete in the forthcoming Battle of the Bands and utilize his profits to pay rent.

Meanwhile, it does not appear that a sequel to School of Rock will be produced shortly; however, Nickelodeon did produce a TV show based on the film, which aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. A theater musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2015 but closed in 2019.

