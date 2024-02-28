Top 10 Popular Angelina Jolie Movies and TV Shows

The name Angelina Jolie itself resembles a stature of power. With her being one of the top actresses in the Hollywood movie industry, she is also a director, a humanitarian, as well as the owner of a fashion brand.

Throughout her career in the movie industry, she has done some of the most critically acclaimed roles and also won several Academy Awards. Jolie has starred alongside great actors including names such as Denzel Washington, Antonio Banderas, and Nicolas Cage from a very young age and now she has become a megastardom herself.

Let's look at the top 10 Angelina Jolie movies and TV series that she has done over her decades in Hollywood.

Top Angelina Jolie Movies

We have come up with the best Angelina Jolie movies list that will help you keep a track of all the roles she has done in every kind of film. From action to animation, this list of Angelina Jolie movies will take you on a trip to the best of the best.

1. The Bone Collector

Release date: 2 November 1999

This is a serial killer flick and one of the Angelina Jolie movies that she did at a very young age. In this movie, the Salt actress plays the character of Amelia Donaghy, a policewoman assigned to track down a serial killer. She is accompanied by Denzel Washington who is the quadriplegic forensic criminology expert named Lincoln Rhyme.

This has to be included on our Angelina Jolie movies list as it set a path for the actress in the initial years of her career.

2. Original Sin

Release date: 19 October 2001

Directed by Michael Cristofer, Original Sin is one of Angelina Jolie movies that didn't perform well at the box office. However, the actress was appreciated for her role. Jolie starred alongside Antonio Banderas and play the role of Julia. Both Luis (Banderas) and Julia fall in love and have great desires. But eventually, Luis finds out how enigmatic she really is. This movie contains feelings of obsession, eroticism, and also murder.

3. By the Sea

Release date: 13 November 2015

By the Sea is one of Angelina Jolie directed movies, and also the one that was called as the arthouse cinema. It has got the beauty that defines the film's perspective, as it delves into a the story of a troubled American couple.

This is also one of the films that are called a great Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movies to watch on a weekend. The said couple meet a young and newlyweds during their trip to the French seaside resort and find new ways to live.

4. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Release date: 11 June 2001

This is one of those Angelina Jolie films which made the action star. Lara Croft: Tom Raider based on a most successful interactive video game also became a hit as the critiques called Jolie, a perfect star for the role. Jolie plays the character of a brainy and beautiful tom raider. She is shown fearless and on a quest across the globe, which is also a trip that would save the world.

5. Girl, Interrupted

Release date: 8 December 1999

Girl, Interrupted is one the best Angelina Jolie movies in her career. This film even got her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2000.

This Angelina Jolie movie talks about the change in the world and how a girl faces it. The movie is also a true story that stars Winona Ryder as Kaysen and the lead character.

6. True Women

Release date: 18 May 1997

A TV mini series that came out in the early days of Angelina Jolie’s career. This Angelina Jolie movie list would have been incomplete without the mention of this mini series.

True Women talks about the fifty years of mid-19th century turmoil in Texas and also depicts the suffering of women in that era. The series is defined as the gripping tale of endurance of women, their love, and also their determination.

7. Maleficent

Release date: 30 May 2014

A Disney tale and the best Angelina Jolie movie where she portrayed one of her career's most versatile works.

The story depicts a tale of how Maleficent became the villain in the storyline of Sleeping Beauty. It shows her character arc and how true and loving she was before the betrayal she faced at a young age. It even shows what forced her to turn into a villain.

8. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Release Date: 10 June 2005

Ahh! Another of the best work by the couple, which kind of even defined their love story. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is one of another Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movies where they come close, and go far but all over their journey they stay in true love. Both the actors played the role of a spy belonging to a different institution. How the table turns while they are married is something to explore.

9. Wanted

Released date: 27 June 2008

Coming back to the Angelina Jolie movies where she played a great role as an action star. But that's not it, Wanted also boosted the career of James McAvoy.

James plays the role of a frustrated corporate worker who finds out he is also a killer. During his journey to emancipation, Jolie accompanies him, while being his trainer too.

10 Kung Fu Panda

Release date: 11 July 2008

Last but not at all the least, Kung Fu Panda is one of the most loved Angelina Jolie movies by all the age groups. With a great cast such as Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina has voiced the character of Tigress.

The movie is a Japanese tale of how a panda becomes a dragon warrior and fights with a strong and intelligent villain Tai Lung played by Ian McShane.

These were the best Angelina Jolie movies that also had a bit of genre variation in them. If you liked what we came up with, do visit our other similar list of movies of the critically acclaimed and versatile actors.

