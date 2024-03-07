EXCLUSIVE: Awkwafina Talks Voicing Zhen For Kung Fu Panda 4, Working With Jack Black And Much More

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, which has spanned almost 16 years and has amassed a staggering nearly 2 billion USD in global box-office success, has delved into a new era with Kung Fu Panda 4, Mike Mitchell’s highly-anticipated animated martial arts comedy. The new film will see the narrative taking a compelling turn, guiding Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, on an internal journey of growth and change. Comedy icon Jack Black has returned to reprise the role of Po alongside Golden Globe winner Awkwafina as Zhen, a crafty, quick-witted thief and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis as The Chameleon, a wicked, powerful sorceress. Ahead of the release of the film across theatres in India on March 15, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Awkwafina about her Kung Fu Panda 4 role and much more. Check out the exclusive conversation below.

How would you describe Zhen, your character in Kung Fu Panda 4?

I would describe Zhen as a fox. She’s a criminal that has spent her life pickpocketing, and she has a wry sense of humor—which I enjoy about her. She has some secrets, as well, that I was surprised to read.

How does she come into Po’s life?

Zhen and Po meet accidentally while she is in the process of stealing. Po, obviously, wants to bring justice to that, but Zhen is tricky—as I assume foxes would be, right? Then this awesome animated sequence happens where they fight, but in the end they become friends, which is nice.

What did you think of the script when you read it?

I loved it! I mean, I love all these movies, so it was just an honor to read something you are also a fan of and find out what happens. I enjoyed discovering Zhen because she’s a very complex character that has her own problems and her own baggage. It’s always a pleasure to play a multidimensional character.

Did you enjoy working on the character with directors Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine?

Yes, it was easy to find the character and work with Mike and Stephanie because they created an extremely free and fun environment to play around. They let you improv and try things out, so it really feels like a collaborative process. I think that’s the best environment, especially to work on animated movies.

Why do you believe audiences all over the world have fallen in love with these movies?

I believe people have fallen in love with the Kung Fu Panda movies, first of all, because of Jack Black—his Po is probably one of my favorite characters in film history. I also think that the humor and where the stories go in this franchise are surprising. They all have a unique brand of humor and interesting characters. I remember watching Kung Fu Panda for the first time and laughing so hard. It is still one of my favorite movies.

What is it about Jack Black that makes him so compelling as Po?

I think Jack as Po is especially amazing because his performance is liberating and free, but it also has a lot of heart and humility. I think he’s an incredible actor and Po, specifically, is a character that we can all love and relate to in one way or another.

How would you describe the story of Kung Fu Panda 4?

The story of Kung Fu Panda 4 is about changing and growing into different eras of your life. We have this amazing villain that can mirror anything, which is also a larger metaphor for who our enemies could sometimes be.

Viola Davis brings life to that terrifying villain in a unique way. How do you feel about her role?

Yes, Viola does a great job creating this very scary character. The fact that The Chameleon can change into anything gives her pretty much the ultimate advantage—she’s a pretty tricky villain. I love what they did with the new characters and the animation in general.

How was it like to meet with the animators?

It was so fun because I think we surprised them, which I was kind of nervous about. Then we sat with them and watched these amazing clips. I’m very appreciative for all their work. It’s very hard work and I just love the world that they created.

The movie has great action pieces. Would you like to share something about the same?

I think the Kung Fu Panda films have always raised the bar on the action sequences, and this movie is action packed. The fight scenes are so specifically detailed and funny. There’s physical humor and so much more cool stuff in Kung Fu Panda 4.

And the cast is just unbelievable. How does it feel to be a part of such an ensemble?

Yeah, and I’m such a fan of them all. It’s amazing be a part of a cast with names like Jack Black, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ke Huy Quan.

So, what does it mean for you to join the Kung Fu Panda franchise then?

Honestly, it’s such an honor to join this franchise. And I’m also a fan of the other franchises that DreamWorks has, so it’s just really cool to be a part of this family.

Speaking of families, Kung Fu Panda 4 is a film that people of all ages can enjoy in the theatre, right?

Yes, it’s an absolute must see in the theatre with friends and family. It’s a big film with detailed fight scenes that are incredible. It’s super funny, which is enhanced by the communal experience of watching in a movie theatre with everyone.

What are some of the themes you can take away from the story?

I think some of the biggest themes people will take away from are loyalty, friendship and change.

How would you describe the dynamic between Zhen and Po?

Well, I don’t think Po’s ever really had a partner before, so it was great to play Zhen and see their friendship start budding because it’s an unlikely one. Zhen kind of roasts Po, and it’s fun to see how he falls for it. I like the way they bicker and how their partnership and friendship develop.

And how was it to record those moments in the booth with Jack Black?

It is so fun to be in the booth with Jack! I just hoped they cut my feed at times because I was laughing so hard that I couldn’t even do my lines right. He is such a brilliant performer and obviously so good at playing Po. It comes naturally to him and to see that in person was very cool.

What was the experience like for you to play Zhen?

Playing Zhen was really fun and I did some stuff that I had never done before, as the character is so complex. It’s nice when you are playing characters in these kinds of movies that allow you to be funny and goofy. That’s always a pleasure.

Lastly, we all know that Po loves dumplings. Do you prefer them boiled, steamed, or pan fried?

If I’m feeling frisky, I’ll have them pan friend, but I feel boiled or steamed is probably how my ancestors would want me to have them. As a Chinese American, I feel honored to be in this movie precisely because the Kung Fu Panda franchise has always honored true things about the culture, it definitely adds to the Asian American landscape of films.

Know more about Kung Fu Panda 4

The Kung Fu Panda saga, which at its core revolves around Po overcoming fear and the exploring power of teamwork, will continue to captivate audiences across the world with the new installment. Alongside Black as Po, Davis as The Chameleon and Awkwafina as Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4 also features the voice talent of returning stars, including Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as kung fu master, Shifu; James Hong as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee Ian Mcshane as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan will join the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves. A DreamWorks Animation, Kung Fu Panda 4 is distributed by Universal Pictures (Warner Bros. Discovery) and will be released in theatres across India on March 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

