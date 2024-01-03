Who is Jason Momoa and Jack Black going to play in the upcoming Minecraft adaptation? Exploring the cast of the movie

Debuted in 2011, Minecraft a popular video game with over 140 million monthly users, is a sandbox-style game that allows players to create 3D worlds using colorful blocks. It has spawned spinoffs like Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends. Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer behind the game, was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 and will serve as a producer on the movie adaptation.

Jack Black has joined the cast of the live-action adaptation of the popular video game. Previously it was announced that Jason Momoa will be starring in the movie alongside Wednesday’s Emma Myers and The Color Purple actor Danielle Brooks. Production is expected to begin in New Zealand.

The cast and what characters they play in the movie

Jack Black is adding yet another video game-to-movie adaptation to his belt. On Tuesday, January 2, Deadline reported that the actor will be starring in Minecraft, based on the popular block-building adventure game by Mojang Studios, and distributed by Microsoft. Black’s role in the movie, as well as the plot and its writing credits, are currently being kept under wraps. However, according to the outlet, he will be taking on the role of Steve in the movie.

In April 2022 it was announced that Aquaman star, Jason Momoa will be the star of the Minecraft movie. There isn't much information about the character Momoa will be playing yet. In May 2023, it was announced that What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry would be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. In November 2023, The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks and Just Mercy star Sebastian Eugene Hansen were added to the cast, with Brooks playing a character named Dawn and Hansen playing a character named Henry. And in December 2023, it was announced that Wednesday star Emma Myers had also been cast.

What will the Minecraft movie be about?

Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, who has previously worked with Jack Black on the 2006 comedy Nacho Libre, is directing the Minecraft movie. Warner Bros. and Legendary are backing the movie and is slated to open in theaters on April 4, 2025. It’s unclear what the movie will be about, or who is writing the screenplay. A film version of the game has been in the works for years, with Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett all at one point in talks to direct.

The movie's plot details are limited due to multiple different versions, and it's unclear if any of these earlier versions will be used in the film. An early version of the movie focused on people taking agency over their digital experience, while another featured a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers saving their Overworld from an Ender Dragon. It’s unclear if that story will still be used.

The game, Minecraft, itself has never been about the plot. The game is an open-world building and survival game where players construct elaborate and detailed structures and try to survive attacks from enemies like creepers, zombies, and skeletons. Minecraft’s many different modes allow players to focus on the aspects of the game they prefer, be that building, survival, or collaborative play.

The game features unique locations like The Nether, a dangerous and hellish dimension, and The End, a hellish dimension, and iconic enemies like Creepers and Endermen, a series of floating islands guarded by the ferocious Ender Dragon. Despite lacking a plot, the game's focus is on showcasing these iconic baddies.

