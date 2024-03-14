EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Cranston Talks Exploring Trust, Responsibility And The Bittersweet Reality Of Watching Your Child Spread Their Wings On Kung Fu Panda 4

Comedy icon Jack Black has returned to reprise his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, in Kung Fu Panda 4 for the first time in almost a decade. Continuing his run as the voice of Po's biological father, Li, Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston has also returned to the franchise. Oscar winner Viola Davis will also be joining the ensemble as The Chameleon, a wicked, powerful sorceress alongside Globe winner Awkwafina as Zhen, a crafty, quick-witted thief. Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Cranston about returning to the beloved saga and reuniting with Black.

Bryan Cranston talks about returning to Kung Fu Panda 4 as Li

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Cranston spoke about returning to Kung Fu Panda 4 and working with Jack Black. “Returning to the role of Li is exciting, especially playing side by side with the amazing James Hong as Mr. Ping," Cranston said. "Voicing an animated character is a uniquely creative challenge. Using only my voice to create a full character engages a different but equally gratifying creative muscle…and I can do it while wearing pajamas and slippers!” he shared.

After reuniting with his long-lost son and starting to enjoy life in the Valley of Peace, Li realizes he must take on a fatherly task that may be the hardest he has ever faced: letting his beloved son continue to go on dangerous missions to save the world. “Co-parenting with Mr. Ping brings its own set of challenges for me, I mean for Li, for me-Li…I get myself confused,” The Breaking Bad star mentioned.

“Like any parent, Li struggles with accepting Po embarking on risky missions. This journey in Kung Fu Panda 4 explores trust, responsibility and the bittersweet reality of watching your child spread his or her wings. The dynamic of co-parenting continues to enrich the exploration of family in the franchise, because it demonstrates that a family isn’t defined by a singular mold. Together, they create a wonderfully different, unique, chaotic, and loving family for Po… I love me some Po!” Cranston explained.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, which has spanned almost 16 years and has amassed a staggering nearly $2 billion in global box-office success, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. At its core, the saga revolves around the endearing panda, Po (Jack Black), who embodies and imparts profound lessons of self-discovery, overcoming fear and the power of teamwork. As the franchise launches into a new era with Kung Fu Panda 4, the narrative takes a compelling turn, guiding Po on an internal journey of growth and change.

In addition to Black, Cranston, Davis and Awkwafina, the new film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as kung fu master, Shifu; James Hong as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan also joined the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

A DreamWorks Animation, Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell, co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, and distributed by Universal Pictures (Warner Bros. Discovery). The film will be released in India on March 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

