Find Out About Jim Carrey's Near Selection In Jurassic Park For The Role Of Ian Malcolm

The Jurassic Park franchise is well-characterized with its thrilling dinosaur adventures and iconic characters. But little did anyone know that one of its pivotal roles could have been portrayed by none other than Jim Carrey. In a recent interview, the casting director of the film, Janet Hirshenson, talked about the audition of Carrey for the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Released in 1993, Jurassic Park took the world by storm, setting new standards for blockbuster filmmaking. It captivated audiences with its groundbreaking visual effects, gripping storyline, and memorable characters. One such character was Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, whose wit and charm added depth to the film. But this character could have gone to Jim Carrey.

Janet Hirshenson, the casting director for Jurassic Park, revealed in an interview with SYFY that Carrey was among the actors considered for the part. In the unique audition process for the film, actors submitted videotapes instead of auditioning in person, giving Hirshenson a wide range of options to consider. It goes without saying that both Goldblum and Carrey got shortlisted, but Carrey failed to grab the role.

“I auditioned a lot of people. Sort of a wide range and a lot of actors that normally wouldn’t come in for just the casting director. Usually, they go right to the director. But being what it was, people came in and just went on tape. We auditioned Jim Carrey for Malcolm and then Goldblum came in and, of course, blew me away. He’s Goldblum, nobody’s like him. I think Steven pretty quickly also [knew] that was the one,” the casting director remarked, acknowledging the acting prowess of Goldblum.

Jim Carrey was genuinely interested in bagging his roles in Jurassic Park

Hirshenson recalled that Carrey's audition for the role of Ian Malcolm was met with genuine enthusiasm and dedication from his end. She shared, “He auditioned for a very long time. He was really into it. I think he really wanted the role. He was good, it was a totally different way to go. I remember he came in very enthusiastically.”

Goldblum's portrayal of Ian Malcolm resonated with both the casting director and Steven Spielberg, the renowned filmmaker behind Jurassic Park. His unique blend of dry humor and eccentricity perfectly captured the essence of the character. While Carrey could have brought a different comedic flair to the role, the decision was made to move forward with Goldblum.

“Kind of. The Jim Carrey approach. So yeah, it would have been a little more comedic. Jeff was comedic in his dry, Jeff Goldblum-y sort of way, anyway, but yeah, it becomes a different way to go. But by that time, I think we were pretty much geared into Jeff Goldblum,” the casting director stated.

While Jim Carrey's potential involvement in Jurassic Park adds an intriguing "what if" element to the franchise's history, there's no denying that Jeff Goldblum's portrayal of Ian Malcolm was nothing short of iconic. Jurassic Park is available for streaming on Peacock.

