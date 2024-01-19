What is Jim Carrey's net worth? Exploring his wealth and fortune as the Canadian-American actor turns 62

Jim Carrey turns 62!

Hollywood star Jim Carrey who is considered one of the finest actors turned a year older today. Fans received a sneak peek of Carrey's 62nd birthday celebrations. In an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, David Spade,59, and Adam Sandler appeared to be having dinner together while the star of The Truman Show smiled.

Jim Carrey, the Hollywood superstar, had a tough start to his acting journey. He decided to leave school, took up odd jobs to provide for his family, and even faced a brief period of homelessness. It's not easy to come to terms with such challenges.

It all began when Jim Carrey traveled to Canada to perform stand-up comedy to make ends meet. With smaller roles at first, Hollywood accepted him, but in time, he rose to become the global favorite actor. The actor is now among the most bankable stars in Hollywood. As the actor turns a year older, let's take a look at his net worth, wealth, and fortune.

What is Jim Carrey's net worth?

Jim Carrey, the Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer, has a staggering net worth of $180 million. For more than a decade, he reigned as the most celebrated actor worldwide. Every comedy movie he starred in turned into a goldmine for the lucky studio that had him in the lead role.

Highest Paid actors

Jim consistently ranked among the highest-paid actors in the world for twenty years. He regularly received base pay of more than $20 million for a single film. He was the first actor to receive $20 million for a movie, and his total film earnings and bonuses to date total at least $300 million.

Carrey's filmography includes parts in heartmoving and poignant movies like The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Man on the Moon, as well as hilariously idiotic movies like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

