Jim Carrey opens up about quitting acting: I want to be frighteningly normal

Jim Carrey is quitting acting, at least for now. In a previous interview, Carrey made a rather shocking announcement when he revealed that he was to step away from films and acting altogether until something magical comes his way. On Tuesday, in a chat with ET, the acclaimed actor opened up about his decision while at the premiere of the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

During the interview, Carrey joked, "I gotta get out of here before I slap someone," referencing the recent Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars 2022. He then on a more serious note continued to disclose his reasons for his hiatus and shared that he had ignored important things in his life for a long time now and added, "because I've been so busy for so long." He went on and listed the things he would like to focus on during his break like "25 years of Mystery Science Theater," or painting that he mentions he aims to put out as NFTs and hinted at an upcoming Twitter announcement on the same.

However, Carrey emphasized that he indeed wanted to "strive for un-exceptionalism." He continued, "I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing."

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old actor also talked about his latest release in which he is reprising his role as the villain Dr Robotnik and noted that he does not wish to "serve the same stale dinner" when it comes to taking his characters up for sequels. He added, "I always felt like the time for now is to do something new. New now. If I spent all my time doing -- I could've done several sequels for several characters -- but I felt like life is too short. I want to move on, I want to create. I want to annoy people that are businessmen that want to take advantage of me." Carrey elaborated, "I just want to keep changing. Morphing. Challenging people."

