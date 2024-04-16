What Role Will Keanu Reeves Play In Sonic The Hedgehog 3? Find Out As John Wick Star Joins Franchise

With Jim Carrey already seen playing one of the most important roles in the Sonic movie series, we would also be able to feel the presence of Keanu Reeves in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The John Wick star has stepped in for a titular role in the stated movie when referring to the game's storyline from the 00s era. To learn more about the character he is set to play, let's have a discussion below.

Keanu Reeves in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The beloved star Keanu Reeves already has a lot going on his plate. While maintaining the John Wick brand and seemingly also looking after Neo’s character for future Matrix movies, the Knock Knock actor is also leaning towards the animated segment in Hollywood.

This time, we will also see him voicing one of the most popular characters in Sonic the Hedgehog’s storyline.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have stated that Keanu Reeves would be voicing Shadow in the upcoming and one of the most anticipated movies, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The information came flying right after the presentation of Paramount at the recently-held movie industry’s biggest event, CinemaCon. The Las Vegas event, which was held just last week, saw Paramount debut the first footage for Sonic 3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Attendees at the event reportedly were re-introduced to Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, who was seen to be depressed and not in such good shape following the events of the second installment in the franchise.

Advertisement

However, he creates Shadow and is then shown to be back in power and in the game to beat Sonic.

Who is Shadow?

With a big name from the Hollywood movie industry now joining the already huge franchise, you might be eager to know the details of the character that Keanu Reeves is set to play.

Well, to calm your curious mind, here’s who he will be voicing. Talking about Shadow, he is basically anti-Sonic. Meaning, he has almost all the hero’s powers but is somewhat dark, with a villainous aura surrounding him.

Speaking about his looks from the games, he has black fur and is another hedgehog. He even looks a lot like Sonic, and most of the time he has been an antagonist to him.

Playing the character of Shadow, Keanu Reeves has somehow stepped into the video game-connected franchise after playing the character of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 would also see most of its cast returning for some more adventure.

With Reeves and Carrey’s characters already revealed, Idris Elba, along with James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, and others, might as well return to the tales of the speedy hedgehog.

ALSO READ: Did You Know How Keanu Reeves Fractured His Kneecap on Good Fortune Set? Aziz Ansari Shares Goofy Story