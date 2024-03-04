John Stamos Writes Sweet Post For His Wife Caitlin; Says He Loves Being Her 'Arm Candy'

John Stamos is undoubtedly setting high standards for husband goals as the actor shared a sweet post on Instagram praising his wife at the premiere of her film. The actor said that he loved being her “arm candy” for the night and felt honored watching her take the limelight. The fans are in awe after seeing the actor's outpouring of love and praise for his wife.

John Stamos gushes over being 'arm candy' to his wife

The full-house alum, 60, was his wife Caitlin McHugh’s plus-one for the premiere of her movie Invisible Raptor at the Mammoth Film Festival. Lauding his wife’s achievement, the actor said, “Absolutely love those moments when I get to play the role of “arm candy” and just stand by my incredible wife, @Caitlinskybound especially at cool events like the @mammothfilmfestival,” on his Instagram caption.

He further expresses how much he loves seeing his “amazing wife” shine and how honored he feels in such moments. Then the star gushes about McHugh’s film, “Can’t wait for you all to see this very funny film” and praises Michael Capes who also stars in the movie.

ALSO READ: Who Is Caitlin McHugh? Exploring Her Life And Career As Hubby John Stamos Reacts To Barbie's Oscars Snub

Advertisement

Stamos’s adorable anniversary wish

This isn’t the first time that Stamos and McHugh, 37, have given relationship goals. The couple celebrated their 6th anniversary last month, while adorably gushing about each other on their social media handles.

Stamos took to Instagram to wish his wife on their 6th anniversary as he wrote, “Marriage is balancing two worlds on the tip of a promise, a lesson in compromise, a testament to trust.” He added, “It’s a partnership of mutual respect, shared adventures and collective dreams. Happy anniversary, @caitlinskybound All my heart, Forever. XOJS.”

McHugh also didn’t shy away while expressing her feelings as she wrote, “6 years in and just as happy as I’m in this photo. Happy Anniversary Love, grateful to you for our beautiful life together.” Aren’t they adorable?

How did the love story of Stamos and McHugh begin?

The actors first met on the sets of Law and Order: SVU, but they didn’t click instantly. It was only after a few years, that the pair connected and the whirlwind romance began. The actors were so in love that they got engaged within a year of dating.

In October 2017, the full house alum popped the question at Disney land, which makes sense given McHugh’s deep love for Disney. Stamos once mentioned that he had waited for over a decade for “the perfect girl” when Caitlin walked into his life. The timing couldn’t be perfect!

The actors got married in February 2018 and welcomed their first child in April 2018 and have been setting high standards for couple goals ever since.

ALSO READ: Law & Order 23: When is new season of police procedural series releasing? Cast, synopsis, and more details