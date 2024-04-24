'Just Came Out Of Jumanji': Netizens Share Hilarious Reaction As Photo Of Jason Bateman With Grown-Out Hair Goes VIRAL
Jason Bateman became the muse for internet trollers after flaunting his long mane at the recent Knicks game! The fans had a hilarious reaction comparing him to unlikely characters!
No one rocks a long mane better than Jason Bateman.
Recently, the pictures of Bateman growing back his long hair have created a conundrum of memes. People call the actor’s long mane a huge part of his career, and they are not wrong! The 55-year-old actor has been in the film industry since childhood and created a significant filmography. Although the actor has grown over the years, one thing remains the same- hair!
Internet reacts to Jason Bateman's timeless long hair
The actor is known for rocking luscious locks on and off throughout his career, and sometimes, his iconic mid-length and mid-parted hair appeared on the screen. Most memorably, he rocked his iconic hair on baseball or basketball courts whenever Bateman was captured there.
Recently, he was spotted at the 76er Knicks Game, where he sported his hair, but it seemed longer than usual. It was only then the internet went crazy comparing to characters from Jumanji and more.
What does Batman look like in the pic?
Well, the netizens have excellent theories on that. “Jason Bateman looking like a lost Brothers Gibb,” one X user wrote. “Jason Bateman looks like he just came out of Jumanji,” wrote another.
Another simply questioned, “what happened to Jason Batman’s hair????”. At the same time, another user made a hilarious remark about him resembling Jesus, “Jason Bateman is the jesus we needed on 4/20” the tweet read.