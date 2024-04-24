'Just Came Out Of Jumanji': Netizens Share Hilarious Reaction As Photo Of Jason Bateman With Grown-Out Hair Goes VIRAL

No one rocks a long mane better than Jason Bateman.

Recently, the pictures of Bateman growing back his long hair have created a conundrum of memes. People call the actor’s long mane a huge part of his career, and they are not wrong! The 55-year-old actor has been in the film industry since childhood and created a significant filmography. Although the actor has grown over the years, one thing remains the same- hair!

Internet reacts to Jason Bateman's timeless long hair

The actor is known for rocking luscious locks on and off throughout his career, and sometimes, his iconic mid-length and mid-parted hair appeared on the screen. Most memorably, he rocked his iconic hair on baseball or basketball courts whenever Bateman was captured there.

Recently, he was spotted at the 76er Knicks Game, where he sported his hair, but it seemed longer than usual. It was only then the internet went crazy comparing to characters from Jumanji and more.

What does Batman look like in the pic?

Well, the netizens have excellent theories on that. “Jason Bateman looking like a lost Brothers Gibb,” one X user wrote. “Jason Bateman looks like he just came out of Jumanji,” wrote another. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Another simply questioned, “what happened to Jason Batman’s hair????”. At the same time, another user made a hilarious remark about him resembling Jesus, “Jason Bateman is the jesus we needed on 4/20” the tweet read.