Kate Winslet Roasts Robert Downey Jr's 'Dreadful' Accent in The Holiday Audition

Last year, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that his audition for the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, went poorly after Kate Winslet, who had already been cast for the film, roasted his British accent.

Now, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress herself admitted that she did find RDJ’s accent work for the role, which eventually went to Jude Law, dreadful.

The Titanic actress made the riveting confession on February 29, when show host Jimmy Fallon asked her if she remembered the audition where Fallon himself undertook a screen test for a different role.

Here’s what Kate Winslet remembers about the audition, which neither Downey Jr. nor Fallon passed.

Kate Winslet Reminisces Robert Downey Jr.’s The Holiday Audition — Shares intriguing details

Recounting the good old days, Winslet told Jimmy Fallon, “I remember it extremely well. I really do.”

She continued, “We were told it was just a reading. I thought it was just a reading, like a fun reading of the script. I didn't know it was an audition for the part. I am so sorry you didn't get it. I'm sorry if I happened to be mean or rude to you in any way. You were sick, very sick, and obsessively hand sanitizing. I thought, 'Okay, he's one of those people.’ You were very sick.”

Winslet went on, “Robert Downey Jr. then did an English accent but I thought it was an Australian accent.”

Further poking fun at RDJ, Winslet said, “I thought, ‘That’s bad. That's not going to work. Who's going to tell him that sounds dreadful?”

Fallon made a false effort to defend the Oppenheimer star’s British interpretation, saying, “It sounded perfect,” but Winslet wasn't buying it at all.

“It wasn't actually that great,” she quipped, to which both she and Fallon had a great laugh.

Nevertheless, the star who was on The Tonight Show to promote her HBO flick The Regime took out time to remark on Robert Downey Jr’s excellent work in Oppenheimer.

“Here [Robert] is now winning everything [for Oppenheimer],” she said.

Robert Downey Jr.’s self-effacing tales from The Holiday audition

Downey Jr. said on The Howard Stern Show last year that he went to audition for the rom-com, fully aware of the fact that Jude Law was the favorite for the role.

“[Jimmy Fallon and I] got called in just as seat fillers. [director Nancy Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals [Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz] and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.'”

Adding more to the enthralling story, RDJ continued, ‘And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’ And Winslet said, “That was the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.”

The Holiday narrates the journey of Winslet and Diaz's characters, portraying two lovelorn women who unexpectedly find romance with Black's film composer, Miles, and Law's book editor, Graham, respectively. Distributed by Sony in 2006, The Holiday achieved box office success, amassing a worldwide collection of $205 million.

Winslet’s The Regime is now streaming on HBO.

