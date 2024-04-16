Stephen Rea, the renowned Irish actor, gained widespread recognition for his remarkable portrayal in Neil Jordan's gripping thriller, The Crying Games, which earned him an Oscar nomination in 1992. This year, Rea showers admiration and adulation upon the exceptionally talented Cillian Murphy, who secured an Oscar win.

Murphy, who entertained audiences and critics alike with his exceptional performance in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed and Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, was the talk of the town last year. Stephen Rea, a fellow Irish actor, is now joining the chorus of praise for Murphy. In a recent interview with RTE, as reported by the Irish Star, Rea expressed nothing but applause and admiration for the accomplished Oppenheimer actor.

ALSO READ: 'It's Something Like 23 Years Old Now': Cillian Murphy Once Revealed 28 Days Later Is The Only Self-Starrer He Has Watched

Stephen Rea showers praise on Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy has raised the bar high with his groundbreaking performance in Oppenheimer. Even after his big Oscar win, the actor continues to be applauded for his role. Another Oscar-nominated actor lauded Murphy for his remarkable role. In a recent interview with RTE, Stephen Rea lauded Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy by calling him something really remarkable. Rea also added that Murphy is getting more awards the more he looks around the corner.

Rea collaborated with the Oscar-winning actor on a number of projects, including Breakfast on Pluto and Ballyturk. He stated that he thought that the Oppenheimer star had something special when he first saw him as a young performer.

Rea said, "He is a really adorable guy; of course, he had something very special, with tremendous focus, and he's a good laugh; he is a good guy to work with. He is a really pleasant person, and it's nice to go out with him for drinks and what have you. His attitude toward acting is extremely reassuring and very good; he understands every little detail of it, and it comes out truthfully."

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor of the Year at the Academy Awards this year for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It was also Murphy’s first Academy Award.

Stephen Rea is set to receive the IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

At this year's IFTA awards ceremony, film star Stephen Rea will be awarded the Irish Film and Television Academy's (IFTA) Lifetime Achievement Award.

As reported by the Irish Star in a recent interview with RTE, the actor was asked if it was a huge deal for him. The Belfast actor replied, "Of course it is, but I'm not sure I deserve it really; well, I've had a long life, so I deserve something! But it's wonderful, and I love IFTA; they've done a fantastic job supporting the film industry here, and it's a wonderful occasion because it's got that special thing that's as much fun as anything; you're not sweating your heart out because you might not get your award or anything; it's just a bit of craic."

The actor sounded quite humble for someone who would be receiving the biggest award of the evening, yet Rea disagreed that it was the most significant. Rea also stated that he never thought about winning an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award and was always focused on his craft.

