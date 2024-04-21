‘Being In This Room Is So Special’: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor At Irish Film And Television Awards 2024

Actor Cillian Murphy seems to have taken the Hollywood industry by storm, with a series of awards to his name. The Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG award winner on Saturday night added perhaps a final one to him, for yet again Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, this time in his home country of Ireland. The actor bagged the award for best lead actor at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards.

“Being in this room is so special — being at home, with people that I love and admire amongst my fellow nominees and some of my favorite people,” Murphy said on accepting the award, handed to him by Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone. Speaking backstage afterwards at the Dublin Royal Convention Center, he added, “It feels lovely being home with so many friends and colleagues.”

Other winners at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Award

The award show was a star-studded event and other winners of the night apart from Murphy included Pat Collins for That They May Face the Rising Sun, based on Irish author John McGahern's award-winning novel, which won the best film, while Lies We Tel won a number of accolades, including director, script and lead actress for Agnes O'Casey. Paul Mescal, who was unable to attend the ceremony, was named the best supporting actor for All of Us Strangers, while Alison Oliver won best supporting actress for Saltburn.

Apart from these stars, the other nominees and presenters were the likes of Sharon Horgan, Neil Jordan, and Jim Sheridan Eve Hewson, Kerry Condon, Pierce Brosnan and Alisha Weir, as were Kneecap, the Irish rap band whose comedy biopic was one of the buzziest titles out of Sundance.

More details from the red carpet of the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards

Having a quick chat on the red carpet before the awards, Star Lily Gladstone expressed her current busy period, with the recent release of Under the Bridge and Jazzy announced as premiering in Tribeca.

“What I’m really happy about is that there’s a diversity of character there, there’s a diversity of stories that are being told,” Gladstone said. “One of the ones I have coming up that I’m particularly excited about is a light-hearted, farcical rom-com.”

Furthermore, Sharon Horgan, who had been nominated for lead actress for the show Best Interests, discussed the upcoming second season of Apple TV's hit series “Bad Sisters,” saying she really hoped it would be out before the end of the year.