'Always Paid Off For Me': Cillian Murphy Once Revealed How He Said Yes To Oppenheimer Before Reading Christopher Nolan's Script

"Oppenheimer" took over the Hollywood industry by storm, starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, and directed by Christopher Nolan. As we all know, Nolan is a genius filmmaker.

While speaking on the show, Murphy said that he jumped to act in "Oppenheimer" and that he didn’t even read the script. He always believed that it was one of the best decisions he made, and it paid off for him too.

The Genius Of Nolan

The Golden Globe winner for the role of Oppenheimer, who also won an Oscar, said that he has worked with Christopher in six films, and all of them have paid off for him. When Murphy received the script, it was printed on red paper so that it couldn’t be photocopied. He said that "Oppenheimer" was genuinely one of the greatest screenplays he had ever read.

"And then if it's anyway good, that's a miracle. And then if it connects with audiences, that's a miracle," he said. "So it's a miracle, upon miracle, upon miracle to have a film like 'Oppenheimer'," the actor added. He had to lose 28 pounds so that the silhouette would match the real physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb. It seems like Cillian Murphy prepped to a whole other level when he went over Oppenheimer lectures for over six months and performed them in front of his dog, Scout, as they walked on the beach. The "Peaky Blinders" lead said that all he learned was in the back of his mind and acted on instinct since it's the most powerful tool an actor holds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

What Is Coming Up For Cillian

According to reports, fans will see Murphy in “Small Things Like These”, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. In this film, the actor will play Bill Furling, who is tormented by the injustice that he witnesses on his way while delivering coal.

Up next, we will get to see the extraordinary star in a critically acclaimed film by Eileen Walsh, with whom he has worked in ‘Disco Pigs.’ Walsh is very well aware of how much involved Murphy gets in his roles and is looking forward to working with him. Regardless of all the fame and attention, Cillian seems like a down-to-earth person who wants to see himself as an actor and not just a movie star.

"Oppenheimer" is regarded as one of the best movies of all time, and during the award seasons, it clinched the best of them all, one event after the other. The Nolan movie proved to be the best in filmmaking and received recognition for its exceptional performances and direction.

ALSO READ: ‘Being In This Room Is So Special’: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor At Irish Film And Television Awards 2024