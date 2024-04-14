Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Reignite Barbenheimer Banter And Perform Taylor Swift’s All Too Well In Epic SNL Monologue; Deets Inside

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt brought back the famous Barbenheimer battle during Gosling’s Saturday Night Live monologue with an epic rendition of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, with real-life Barbies and dancing Oppenheimers. Gosling kicked off his third SNL monologue with a callback to Ken, the role that earned him an Oscar at the beginning of the year, along with a very wild performance.

Gosling said he wasn’t going to make any jokes about Ken because they had to sever their relationship. “It’s not funny,” said Gosling, adding, “Ken and I had to break up. We went too deep. And it’s over.”

The actor then revealed that he hadn't fully processed the loss and that for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift, especially her song All Too Well, which plays a significant role in Gosling's upcoming film, The Fall Guy.

More details about the SNL monologue

Gosling continues his banter as Ken, donning the iconic white fur coat and singing for the crowd until he’s quickly interrupted by his co-star Emily Blunt because apparently, he went off-script. She jokingly scolded him for embarrassing himself.

The jabs kept on going on as Gosling continued to entertain the audience with his charm as Ken until Blunt playfully hit him with a bottle and then a chair. He tried to appeal to her by mentioning her recent Oscar-nominated performance in Oppenheimer, which also bagged multiple Oscars this year.

“I mean, I know it was an inferior movie,” Gosling said, throwing shade at Blunt. “It wasn’t. We like won everything, actually,” Blunt retorted. “But did you win people’s hearts? I don’t think so,” said Gosling. Blunt seemed to agree and then they teamed up for a farewell for their characters, accompanied by a troop of dancers.

Gosling, who previously hosted SNL in 2015 and 2017, is known for memorable sketches like Santa Baby, and Close Encounters with Kate McKinnon. The musical guest for Saturday night was Chris Stapleton, a 10-time Grammy winner who won Best Country Song for White Horse at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Stapleton has previously appeared on SNL in 2016 and 2018. He is also a part of an impressive roster of season 49 hosts, which includes Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Emma Stone, Adam Driver, Kate McKinnon, Jacob Elordi, Dakota Johnson, Ayo Edibiri, Shane Gillis, Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin, Ramy Youssef, and Wiig.

Other than Stapleton, this season's SNL guests include stars like Ice Spice, Bad Bunny, Foo Fighters, Boygenius, Tate McRae, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Renée Rapp, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, 21 Savage, Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Raye.

Fan reactions to Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue

After the SNL official page on X (formerly Twitter) posted the video of Gosling's monologue, fans immediately took to Twitter and could not stop finding it hilarious

"Oh, you can just tell SNL is furious; they didn’t get to do any Barbenheimer sketches during the strike. So they’re making up for all of it now," wrote one user, while another said, "The entire show was stellar. The cowgirls singing about revenge had me crying."

A few female fans could not stop gushing over Gosling and wrote, "Ryan Gosling can do anything! Loved this," and, "I’ve been looking forward to Ryan Gosling hosting, & he did not disappoint! Best show of the season by a mile." Check out some of the reactions below:

