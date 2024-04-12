Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Sets IMAX Re-Release Date To Celebrate 10th Anniversary; Sci-fi Epic Will See Fans In Theaters This Fall

Interstellar directed by Christopher Nolan, will soon turn 10 in November of this year. This movie is already embedded in the list of great cinema. The genius behind the script and the encapsulating performances stole the hearts of the audience. This movie is still relatable to this day.

Surely, it will never be outdated because of its unique concept. The movie was loved globally. And, it was a smashing hit at the box office too, earning $731 million dollars globally when it came out in 2014.

The movie featured a brilliant cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Michael Cane, and many more. This ensemble cast has done a very impressive job.

Since the movie will turn 10 this year, the audience will get a grand experience as it will be re-released in IMAX 70MM. The re-release is sure to give major nostalgia to its fans.

Know more about Interstellar's re-release

During CinemaCon held in Las Vegas, it was announced by Paramount Pictures that Interstellar will make its entry again into the theatres.

As per Variety, the movie is set to re-release on September 27 of this year. It will be shown in Nolan’s preferred format, that is 70mm prints, along with digital screens.

In 2014, The picture was released in film format which was a tricky task as many theatres had opted for digital projectors. The movie, during its filming, was shot with a combination of 35mm anamorphic film and 65mm IMAX.

It was also revealed that Warner Bros., co-producers of the movie, will work together with Paramount on its revival. Many movie buffs are awaiting to experience this gem of a film on 70 mm print.

More on Christopher Nolan’s filmography

Christopher Nolan has given us back-to-back iconic cinema. Tenet starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington was released in 2020. The film was very well received by Nolan’s fans.

This film made its way back to theatres again as it was re-released in theatres recently. This definitely helped in giving the grand experience to Nolan’s fans who missed witnessing this on big screens because of the Pandemic.

Oppenheimer was one of the most successful movies in 2023. The film before its release, held high expectations of its fans and we can surely say now that the film lived up to its expectations. Among Tenet and Oppenheimer, the director has proved his genius repeatedly through Inception, The Prestige, Dunkirk, and many more. Truly, Christopher Nolan is a living legend in this industry.

