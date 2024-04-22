King Charles And Queen Camila Visit Church On Queen Elizabeth’s Second Posthumous Birthday

Queen Elizabeth would’ve been 98 today!

It’s the second posthumous birthday of one of the most beloved Monarchs of Great Britain, who sadly passed away on September 8, 2022. The present King and Queen’s surprise visit to the Church delights the onlookers!

King Charles and Queen Camila’s rare visit

On April 21, the King, 75, and Queen, 76, were spotted leaving a church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Monarch took on the steering wheel himself, with his wife, Queen Camila, seated beside him as they waved away from the church to their humble abode.

It is believed that the Royal couple indeed paid the Church a visit in honor of his late mother and former Queen Elizabeth. Reportedly, a celebration is soon to be followed, although one of the former staff from the couple’s court, Grant Harrold, says they won’t do “anything publicly.”

"Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen," Harrold told Slingo.

He also shared that on this special day, her family members will most likely send flowers to the late Queen’s grave. "Sometimes on royal anniversaries, flowers are sent to royal graves. It's very possible there will be flowers on the tombstone," he said.

King Charles’s public appearances since cancer diagnosis

The Monarch seems healthier and is reportedly “progressing well” as he made quite a few public appearances since his cancer diagnosis announcement in February. King Charles announced his illness to the world a few weeks after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

His first public appearance was on Easter this year. Following royal tradition, the king attended the church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, accompanied by the queen and other Royal members.

On April 18, the royal couple were spotted leaving the Clarence House and waved at the onlookers. It’s great to see a few glimpses of the Monarch as he is currently off his public service duties to focus on his treatment.

Meanwhile, Queen Camila is back from her short break, which she took to celebrate Easter and her 19th wedding anniversary with King Charles on April 9. On her first day back to royal duties, she welcomed young representatives from Changemakers to Buckingham Palace. The youth group was from the national charity SafeLives, which works towards eradicating domestic violence.