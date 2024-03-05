‘Let’s Eat Some More Things!': Kate Winslet Shares Thoughts On Ozempic, Says It 'Sounds Terrible'

In a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine, Kate Winslet expressed disapproval of a diabetes drug being used for casual weight loss. The conversation arose while Winslet was enjoying a pastry. Unfamiliar with Ozempic's growing popularity for weight management, she inquired about it.

While speaking to The New York Times Magazine in a wide-ranging interview published Sunday, Kate Winslet learned all about the type 2 diabetes drug, which has skyrocketed in popularity for casual weight loss.

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” the Titanic star said. “All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

While snacking on a pastry, the actress became intrigued by the medicine, asking what exactly it was. Upon discovery, she was not impressed. “Oh, my God,” Winslet said. “This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

During the interview, the actress recalled life around the time when she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in her 1997 breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic. “I never told anyone about it,” the actress said of an eating disorder that she was dealing with at the time.

“Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ ” she said. “So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a drug used to treat diabetes which keeps gaining attention as celebrities and TikTok influencers have described taking it to lose weight in short time frames.

The Food and Drug Administration first approved the injectable medication for treating diabetes in 2017. The agency approved a drug with a higher dose of the active ingredient in Ozempic, called semaglutide, to treat obesity in 2021, under the brand name Wegovy. Since then, talk of the drug has popped up across the internet. Elon Musk, when asked about how he looked “fit, ripped and healthy,” tweeted that he was taking Wegovy. Andy Cohen posted about Ozempic’s growing popularity. In September, Variety reported that actors and producers “are quietly singing the drug’s praises” on Signal, an encrypted messaging app. On TikTok, the hashtag #Ozempic has been viewed over 273 million times, with people alternately expressing shock over their supposed medication-induced weight loss and swapping stories about side effects. Thousands of people in Britain will soon be able to access Wegovy as well.

Ozempic and Wegovy are not the only medications gaining popularity for their weight loss effects. In November 2023, the F.D.A. approved Zepbound, a new drug for weight managemnt that contains the same compound as the diabetes medication Mounjaro. And similar drugs are in the pipeline, including pill versions of the medications.

It’s not unusual for doctors to prescribe medications for “off-label” use, or for a different purpose from what the medication is explicitly intended for, said Dr. Disha Narang, an endocrinologist at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. As interest in Ozempic has increased, some doctors believe that more people have sought ways to take the drug for weight loss either by finding a physician who will prescribe it to them off-label, or by seeking the drug out online.

