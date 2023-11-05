Home Alone to Knives Out; Top 7 must-watch movies to stream this Winter

As the year comes to a close, everyone in the Northern Hemisphere begins to experience a swift shift into winter; it's the ideal time of year to spend indoors, cuddled up, and viewing various seasonally appropriate flicks. There are a number of fantastic winter films to dive into throughout the holiday season, including festive classics like Home Alone and Knives Out, as well as flicks with a nice and warm aesthetic like Little Women.

Whatever your feelings about the holiday season, it's difficult not to romanticize winter, with its cozy sweaters and spectacular snowstorms. However, if, like me, you despise negotiating snow in real life, watching snowscapes onscreen is the ideal remedy. There are a wealth of movies set during the coldest season that must be watched. Here are seven of our favorite winter movies to get you ready for the colder months ahead.

The Climb

Genre: comedy, drama

Running Time: 1h 38m

Star Cast: Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt, and Judith Godrèche

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

The Climb is an extremely underappreciated buddy comedy film about a troubled friendship between Kyle (Kyle Marvin) and Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) that spans many years of their mutual affection, grief, and loathing. It's a lot of fun, especially if you appreciate dark comedies.

The film is humorous and competently done, and the charm displayed by the two major actors (who also directed and authored the film) makes it incredibly entertaining and enjoyable. They have a wonderful chemistry that takes some unexpected turns and definitely puts their friendship to the test. The Climb is an excellent indie comedy to watch for a good laugh.

Knives Out

Genre: Mystery & thriller, Comedy, Drama

Running Time: 2h 10m

Star Cast:Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer

Release Date: November 27, 2019

Where to watch/OTT platform: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Knives Out may not appear to be a "comfort" or "cozy" film on the surface. However, once you're immersed in the mystery, scene, and people, it quickly transforms into a genuinely joyful family drama. The plot revolves around a detective (Daniel Craig) who is investigating the strange death of a famous novelist named Harlan Thormbley (Christopher Plummer). Marta (Ana de Armas) must find out which dysfunctional family member committed the crime with the help of Thrombley's nurse and closest friend.

At first sight, it appears to be a thrilling mystery, but as you get to know the people, it gradually becomes quite relatable. It gives off a homey vibe since it feels familiar but in a unique way, deviating from the clichés of a typical movie. In addition, a film in which practically every character wears a sweater makes it difficult to feel warm and comfy. This is a great time of year to catch up on this film.

Klaus

Genre: Kids & Family, Holiday, Comedy, Adventure, Animation

Running Time: 1h 38m

Star Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Neda Margrethe Labba, Sergio Pablos, Norm Macdonald, and Joan Cusack

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Klaus is one of the best holiday movies in recent years, delivering a lovely animated story about the fictitious origins of Christmas. The film follows a postal student who is assigned to a small rural hamlet with a deteriorating social situation. When he meets a gruff toymaker, the two form a partnership to brighten up the town, bring some fun to local communication, and enhance their mail system.

The film is a lovely story that puts a new spin on some traditional holiday themes. It features some lovely animation and is notable for combining 3D and 2D animation, allowing for some lovely imagery and distinctive character design. This is a lovely and cozy film to which most people can easily relate.

Little Women

Genre: Drama

Running Time: 2h 15m

Star Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper

Release Date: December 25, 2019

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Little Women is the only film that totally fits the "cozy" requirement. Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film follows the lives of four sisters growing up in post-civil war America during the nineteenth century. Each character in this film is endearing and relatable, and their family dynamic makes for an enjoyable watch.

Because of its setting and design, this film feels like a wonderful winter movie. There are numerous sequences in which the family spends time together, which are made more authentic by the pleasant and intimate setting. It's a terrific ensemble piece in which you care about everyone on screen.

Happy Feet

Genre: Kids & Family, Adventure, Musical, Comedy, Animation

Running Time: 1h 48m

Star Cast: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, Anthony LaPaglia, Magda Szubanski, and Steve Irwin

Release Date: November 17, 2006

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Available for rent on YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Happy Feet is one of those surprisingly good kids films, following a young penguin (Elijah Wood) who is born with the inability to sing in a culture that revolves around finding a soul partner through music. Despite being largely aimed at children, the film is both enjoyable and has some surprisingly profound ideas.

When you dig underneath the symbolism, the film has a lot to say about global warming and environmentalism, as well as some hidden, darker implications. On the surface, however, this picture works nicely as a touching story about a sweet young penguin. It's a delightful movie; you'll have a wonderful time watching it.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Genre: romance, sci-fi

Running Time: 1h 48m

Star Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson

Release Date: March 19, 2004

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

The story of Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of the best romantic stories ever recorded. The story is told from Joel's point of view as he inadvertently undergoes a treatment to erase Clementine's memories following a tragic breakup; however, as his memories fade, Joel recognizes his error and longs to preserve these priceless moments.

While the story takes place around Valentine's Day, it is still a lovely winter picture with some highly emotional and potent messages. The film emphasizes the importance of memories and their strong human ties, and it focuses on how it is worthwhile to maintain the good memories, even if there are some negative ones along the way.

Home Alone

Genre: Kids & Family, Holiday, Comedy

Running Time: 1h 42m

Star Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Roberts Blossom,Blossom, and Catherine O'Hara

Release Date: November 16, 1990

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Home Alone is one of those ideal Christmas movies that the whole family can enjoy. It has a whimsical charm that makes it a joy to watch every couple of years. The plot revolves around a young child who is forced to defend himself and his home against two robbers after his family abandons him over Christmas break.

The film is entertaining, with a young Macaulay Culkin as the vivacious and naughty protagonist, Kevin. He has a lot of charm, which makes witnessing his exploits against the sleazy burglars incredibly pleasant and entertaining. Overall, it's a delightful little time that makes a fantastic winter treat.

